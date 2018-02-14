JUST IN
BSE: 531357 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE763M01028
BSE 14:08 | 22 Feb 1.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.00

 HIGH

1.00

 LOW

1.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mercury Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mercury Metals Ltd.

Mercury Metals Ltd

Mercury Capital Ltd was incorporated under the name and style of Mercury Pvt.Ltd on July 4, 1986. The company became a deemed public limited company with effect from February 9, 1994. The name of the company was changed to Mercury Capital Ltd. The company is engaged in the business of trading....> More

Mercury Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mercury Metals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 0.7 0.7 -
> More on Mercury Metals Ltd Financials Results

Mercury Metals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
Genus Commutrad. 0.70 -4.11 0.71
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
Mercury Metals 1.00 0.00 0.70
Goplee Infotech 0.63 -4.55 0.66
Bronze Trading 1.28 0.00 0.64
High Street Fila 9.88 0.00 0.64
> More on Mercury Metals Ltd Peer Group

Mercury Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.05
> More on Mercury Metals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mercury Metals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mercury Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.00
1.00
Week Low/High 0.00
1.00
Month Low/High 1.00
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.00
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.92
1.00

