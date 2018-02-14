Mercury Metals Ltd.
|BSE: 531357
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE763M01028
|BSE 14:08 | 22 Feb
|1.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.00
|
HIGH
1.00
|
LOW
1.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mercury Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.00
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mercury Metals Ltd.
Mercury Capital Ltd was incorporated under the name and style of Mercury Pvt.Ltd on July 4, 1986. The company became a deemed public limited company with effect from February 9, 1994. The name of the company was changed to Mercury Capital Ltd. The company is engaged in the business of trading....> More
Mercury Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.26
Mercury Metals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.7
|0.7
|-
Mercury Metals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
|Genus Commutrad.
|0.70
|-4.11
|0.71
|SFL Internationa
|2.11
|0.00
|0.71
|Mercury Metals
|1.00
|0.00
|0.70
|Goplee Infotech
|0.63
|-4.55
|0.66
|Bronze Trading
|1.28
|0.00
|0.64
|High Street Fila
|9.88
|0.00
|0.64
Mercury Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mercury Metals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mercury Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.92
|
|1.00
