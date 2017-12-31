Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Metal Coatings (India) (MCIL) was incorporated in Dec.'94, to take over the assets and liabilities of Metal Coatings (India), a partnership firm set up in 1988. MCIL took over the operations of the firm on Mar.'95. It was promoted by R C Khandelwal, R S Khandelwal and V P Khandelwal. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing galvanised steel cable tapes (GST) for polyethylene insu...> More