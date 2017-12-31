You are here » Home
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531810
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE161E01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
30.90
|
-0.15
(-0.48%)
|
OPEN
31.00
|
HIGH
31.00
|
LOW
30.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.05
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|62.00
|52-Week low
|30.70
|P/E
|13.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd
Metal Coatings (India) (MCIL) was incorporated in Dec.'94, to take over the assets and liabilities of Metal Coatings (India), a partnership firm set up in 1988. MCIL took over the operations of the firm on Mar.'95. It was promoted by R C Khandelwal, R S Khandelwal and V P Khandelwal.
The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing galvanised steel cable tapes (GST) for polyethylene insu...> More
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.51
|25.84
|10.33
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Total Income
|28.57
|25.92
|10.22
|Total Expenses
|27.43
|24.59
|11.55
|Operating Profit
|1.14
|1.33
|-14.29
|Net Profit
|0.6
|0.56
|7.14
|Equity Capital
|7.33
|7.33
| -
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.14%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.77%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|48.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.70
|
|31.00
|Week Low/High
|30.70
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|30.70
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.70
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Metal Coatings (India):