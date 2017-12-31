JUST IN
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531810 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE161E01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 30.90 -0.15
(-0.48%)
OPEN

31.00

 HIGH

31.00

 LOW

30.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Metal Coatings (India) (MCIL) was incorporated in Dec.'94, to take over the assets and liabilities of Metal Coatings (India), a partnership firm set up in 1988. MCIL took over the operations of the firm on Mar.'95. It was promoted by R C Khandelwal, R S Khandelwal and V P Khandelwal. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing galvanised steel cable tapes (GST) for polyethylene insu...> More

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.89
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.51 25.84 10.33
Other Income 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Total Income 28.57 25.92 10.22
Total Expenses 27.43 24.59 11.55
Operating Profit 1.14 1.33 -14.29
Net Profit 0.6 0.56 7.14
Equity Capital 7.33 7.33 -
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Innoventive Ind. 4.20 -4.55 25.05
Ashiana Ispat 30.90 -4.92 24.60
Rish.Digh.Steel 42.45 -0.12 23.31
Metal Coatings 30.90 -0.48 22.65
Bihar Sponge 2.51 4.58 22.64
Bil Energy Sys. 0.95 4.40 20.08
Bansal Roofing 59.95 3.36 19.78
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.57
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.14% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.77% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 48.20% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.70
31.00
Week Low/High 30.70
34.00
Month Low/High 30.70
43.00
YEAR Low/High 30.70
62.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
63.00

