Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

BSE: 513335 Sector: Engineering
NSE: METALFORGE ISIN Code: INE425A01011
BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 32.00 1.50
(4.92%)
OPEN

31.80

 HIGH

32.00

 LOW

31.80
NSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar 31.55 1.50
(4.99%)
OPEN

31.55

 HIGH

31.55

 LOW

31.55
About Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

Metalyst Forgings Ltd

Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd is the largest forging manufacturer in the small and medium component segment. The company is engaged in the manufacture of high precision closed die steel forgings and auto components for the automotive, defence and railway sectors. The major customers of the company include Fairfield Atlas, USA, Cummins, King Automotive Systems Ltd, Coventry, Letchworth, Zelter GmbH and H...> More

Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   139
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Dec 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -88.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 79.62 250.14 -68.17
Other Income 0.15 6.03 -97.51
Total Income 79.77 256.17 -68.86
Total Expenses 96.98 214.19 -54.72
Operating Profit -17.21 41.98 -141
Net Profit -136.91 -88.26 -55.12
Equity Capital 43.55 36.75 -
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 425.00 -0.92 212.50
Pradeep Metals 99.90 0.40 172.53
National Fitting 198.00 -2.37 164.74
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Simm. Marshall 111.50 -1.98 124.88
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
Uni Abex Alloy 580.00 4.88 114.84
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.32
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.40
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.88
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 11.69% 6.41% 0.51% -0.25%
1 Month -1.69% -0.47% -1.12% -0.22%
3 Month -1.84% -4.25% 2.08% 1.62%
6 Month 5.79% 7.86% 5.47% 5.00%
1 Year -46.84% -47.85% 17.18% 16.86%
3 Year -87.83% -88.30% 17.24% 19.13%

Metalyst Forgings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.80
32.00
Week Low/High 26.75
32.00
Month Low/High 26.75
34.00
YEAR Low/High 24.30
66.00
All TIME Low/High 1.13
520.00

