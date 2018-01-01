Metalyst Forgings Ltd.
|BSE: 513335
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: METALFORGE
|ISIN Code: INE425A01011
|BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|32.00
|
1.50
(4.92%)
|
OPEN
31.80
|
HIGH
32.00
|
LOW
31.80
|NSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar
|31.55
|
1.50
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
31.55
|
HIGH
31.55
|
LOW
31.55
|OPEN
|31.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.50
|VOLUME
|64279
|52-Week high
|65.50
|52-Week low
|24.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|32.00
|Buy Qty
|28160.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Metalyst Forgings Ltd.
Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd is the largest forging manufacturer in the small and medium component segment. The company is engaged in the manufacture of high precision closed die steel forgings and auto components for the automotive, defence and railway sectors. The major customers of the company include Fairfield Atlas, USA, Cummins, King Automotive Systems Ltd, Coventry, Letchworth, Zelter GmbH and H...> More
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|139
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Dec 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-88.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.36
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Regarding Un-Audited Financial Result
-
-
-
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|79.62
|250.14
|-68.17
|Other Income
|0.15
|6.03
|-97.51
|Total Income
|79.77
|256.17
|-68.86
|Total Expenses
|96.98
|214.19
|-54.72
|Operating Profit
|-17.21
|41.98
|-141
|Net Profit
|-136.91
|-88.26
|-55.12
|Equity Capital
|43.55
|36.75
|-
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Inv.& Prec.Cast.
|425.00
|-0.92
|212.50
|Pradeep Metals
|99.90
|0.40
|172.53
|National Fitting
|198.00
|-2.37
|164.74
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|139.36
|Simm. Marshall
|111.50
|-1.98
|124.88
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|117.04
|Uni Abex Alloy
|580.00
|4.88
|114.84
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|11.69%
|6.41%
|0.51%
|-0.25%
|1 Month
|-1.69%
|-0.47%
|-1.12%
|-0.22%
|3 Month
|-1.84%
|-4.25%
|2.08%
|1.62%
|6 Month
|5.79%
|7.86%
|5.47%
|5.00%
|1 Year
|-46.84%
|-47.85%
|17.18%
|16.86%
|3 Year
|-87.83%
|-88.30%
|17.24%
|19.13%
Metalyst Forgings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.80
|
|32.00
|Week Low/High
|26.75
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|26.75
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.30
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.13
|
|520.00
