Metroglobal Ltd.
|BSE: 500159
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GLOBABOARD
|ISIN Code: INE085D01033
|BSE LIVE 11:05 | 12 Mar
|78.00
|
0.80
(1.04%)
|
OPEN
78.00
|
HIGH
78.00
|
LOW
78.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Metroglobal Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|78.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|77.20
|VOLUME
|1008
|52-Week high
|110.00
|52-Week low
|66.05
|P/E
|7.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|77.50
|Buy Qty
|78.00
|Sell Price
|79.95
|Sell Qty
|35.00
|OPEN
|78.00
|CLOSE
|77.20
|VOLUME
|1008
|52-Week high
|110.00
|52-Week low
|66.05
|P/E
|7.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|77.50
|Buy Qty
|78.00
|Sell Price
|79.95
|Sell Qty
|35.00
About Metroglobal Ltd.
Incorporated on 12 Nov.'92, Global Boards was promoted by Raj Investments, Hong Kong, and the Saraf family. The company manufactures chrome boards, art boards and cast-coated boards with a total installed capacity of 40,000 tpa. Chrome boards are mostly used by consumer durable / non-durable goods and the foods and pharma industry. Art boards are exclusively used in the graphic sector which emb...> More
Metroglobal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|127
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|175.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St
-
Statement Of The Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December2017
-
-
Financial Results As On 30Th September2017 With Limited Review Report
-
Financial Results For The Second Quarter & Half Year Ended On 30Th September2017
-
Financial Results For The Second Quarter & Half Year Ended On 30Th September2017
Metroglobal Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|99.81
|88.32
|13.01
|Other Income
|1.43
|0.15
|853.33
|Total Income
|101.24
|88.47
|14.43
|Total Expenses
|95.51
|83.69
|14.12
|Operating Profit
|5.74
|4.78
|20.08
|Net Profit
|4.09
|4.49
|-8.91
|Equity Capital
|16.33
|16.33
|-
Metroglobal Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Satia Indust.
|202.20
|0.00
|202.20
|Shreyans Inds.
|131.95
|-7.14
|182.35
|S I Paper Mills
|119.50
|-0.42
|179.25
|Metroglobal
|78.00
|1.04
|127.37
|AMJ Land
|24.35
|-0.61
|99.83
|Sh. Ajit Pulp
|175.00
|0.09
|93.80
|Mysore Paper
|7.42
|4.95
|88.22
Metroglobal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Metroglobal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.17%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-18.45%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-7.42%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|-15.26%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-4.35%
|NA
|16.50%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|13.29%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.32%
Metroglobal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|78.00
|
|78.00
|Week Low/High
|77.00
|
|85.00
|Month Low/High
|77.00
|
|98.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.05
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|110.00
