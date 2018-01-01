Metroglobal Ltd

Incorporated on 12 Nov.'92, Global Boards was promoted by Raj Investments, Hong Kong, and the Saraf family. The company manufactures chrome boards, art boards and cast-coated boards with a total installed capacity of 40,000 tpa. Chrome boards are mostly used by consumer durable / non-durable goods and the foods and pharma industry. Art boards are exclusively used in the graphic sector which emb...> More