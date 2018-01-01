JUST IN
Metroglobal Ltd.

BSE: 500159 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GLOBABOARD ISIN Code: INE085D01033
BSE LIVE 11:05 | 12 Mar 78.00 0.80
(1.04%)
OPEN

78.00

 HIGH

78.00

 LOW

78.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Metroglobal Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Metroglobal Ltd.

Metroglobal Ltd

Incorporated on 12 Nov.'92, Global Boards was promoted by Raj Investments, Hong Kong, and the Saraf family. The company manufactures chrome boards, art boards and cast-coated boards with a total installed capacity of 40,000 tpa. Chrome boards are mostly used by consumer durable / non-durable goods and the foods and pharma industry. Art boards are exclusively used in the graphic sector which emb...> More

Metroglobal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   127
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 175.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
Metroglobal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 99.81 88.32 13.01
Other Income 1.43 0.15 853.33
Total Income 101.24 88.47 14.43
Total Expenses 95.51 83.69 14.12
Operating Profit 5.74 4.78 20.08
Net Profit 4.09 4.49 -8.91
Equity Capital 16.33 16.33 -
Metroglobal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Satia Indust. 202.20 0.00 202.20
Shreyans Inds. 131.95 -7.14 182.35
S I Paper Mills 119.50 -0.42 179.25
Metroglobal 78.00 1.04 127.37
AMJ Land 24.35 -0.61 99.83
Sh. Ajit Pulp 175.00 0.09 93.80
Mysore Paper 7.42 4.95 88.22
Metroglobal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.31
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.04
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.34
Metroglobal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.17% NA -0.07% -0.93%
1 Month -18.45% NA -1.69% -0.90%
3 Month -7.42% NA 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month -15.26% NA 4.86% 4.29%
1 Year -4.35% NA 16.50% 16.06%
3 Year 13.29% NA 16.56% 18.32%

Metroglobal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 78.00
78.00
Week Low/High 77.00
85.00
Month Low/High 77.00
98.00
YEAR Low/High 66.05
110.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
110.00

