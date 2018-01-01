JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd.

BSE: 512253 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE756D01013
BSE LIVE 10:13 | 06 Jun Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.05
VOLUME 2500
52-Week high 1.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.00
Buy Qty 2500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.00
CLOSE 1.05
VOLUME 2500
52-Week high 1.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.00
Buy Qty 2500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd.

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd

Bio Green Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of paper in India. The company also involves in the sale of Jatropha podogrica plants, as well as mineral water. The company's main line of business is that of manufacturing of Kraft paper and Duplex Board. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Bio Green Industries was established in 1985. Initial...> More

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 1.72 169.52 -98.99
Other Income -
Total Income 1.72 169.52 -98.99
Total Expenses 1.21 165.44 -99.27
Operating Profit 0.51 4.08 -87.5
Net Profit -0.25 0.34 -173.53
Equity Capital 8.63 8.63 -
> More on Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Financials Results

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
Rashel Agrotech 0.88 3.53 0.84
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
> More on Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Peer Group

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 82.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.43
> More on Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.73%
3 Year -79.17% NA 17.29% 19.00%

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.00
1.00
Week Low/High 0.00
1.00
Month Low/High 0.00
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
365.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal: