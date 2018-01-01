You are here » Home
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd.
|BSE: 512253
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE756D01013
BSE
LIVE
10:13 | 06 Jun
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|2500
|52-Week high
|1.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.00
|Buy Qty
|2500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.00
|CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|2500
|52-Week high
|1.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.00
|Buy Qty
|2500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd.
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd
Bio Green Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of paper in India. The company also involves in the sale of Jatropha podogrica plants, as well as mineral water. The company's main line of business is that of manufacturing of Kraft paper and Duplex Board. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Bio Green Industries was established in 1985. Initial...> More
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - Financial Results
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - Peer Group
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|-79.17%
|NA
|17.29%
|19.00%
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|365.00
Quick Links for Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal: