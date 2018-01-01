Mewar Polytex Ltd.
|OPEN
|71.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|65
|52-Week high
|71.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|71.00
|Buy Qty
|135.00
|Sell Price
|74.00
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About Mewar Polytex Ltd.
Mewar Polytex Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of coated and uncoated high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India and internationally. It also offers high-density polyethylene/polypropylene tapes. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Udaipur, India. Mewar Polytex (MPL) was originally incorporated on May 9, 1979 as a private company with registr...
Mewar Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.13
Mewar Polytex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.67
|18.68
|-10.76
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.46
|-26.09
|Total Income
|17.01
|19.14
|-11.13
|Total Expenses
|15.33
|17.51
|-12.45
|Operating Profit
|1.68
|1.63
|3.07
|Net Profit
|0.73
|0.76
|-3.95
|Equity Capital
|3.23
|3.23
|-
Mewar Polytex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Perfectpac
|272.20
|3.50
|36.20
|Aikyam Intell.
|7.10
|-1.93
|32.73
|Guj. Raffia Inds
|58.25
|-4.98
|29.07
|Mewar Polytex
|71.00
|0.00
|22.93
|Venlon Ent
|4.02
|7.49
|21.00
|Expo Gas Contain
|10.99
|1.85
|20.91
|Rathi Graphic
|12.50
|2.80
|20.55
Mewar Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mewar Polytex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mewar Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|71.00
|
|71.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|71.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|76.00
