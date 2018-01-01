JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mewar Polytex Ltd

Mewar Polytex Ltd.

BSE: 531236 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE404E01018
BSE 14:10 | 29 Dec Mewar Polytex Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mewar Polytex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 71.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 71.00
VOLUME 65
52-Week high 71.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 6.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 71.00
Buy Qty 135.00
Sell Price 74.00
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 71.00
CLOSE 71.00
VOLUME 65
52-Week high 71.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 6.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 71.00
Buy Qty 135.00
Sell Price 74.00
Sell Qty 15.00

About Mewar Polytex Ltd.

Mewar Polytex Ltd

Mewar Polytex Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of coated and uncoated high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India and internationally. It also offers high-density polyethylene/polypropylene tapes. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Udaipur, India. Mewar Polytex (MPL) was originally incorporated on May 9, 1979 as a private company with registr...> More

Mewar Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mewar Polytex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 16.67 18.68 -10.76
Other Income 0.34 0.46 -26.09
Total Income 17.01 19.14 -11.13
Total Expenses 15.33 17.51 -12.45
Operating Profit 1.68 1.63 3.07
Net Profit 0.73 0.76 -3.95
Equity Capital 3.23 3.23 -
> More on Mewar Polytex Ltd Financials Results

Mewar Polytex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Perfectpac 272.20 3.50 36.20
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
> More on Mewar Polytex Ltd Peer Group

Mewar Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.46
> More on Mewar Polytex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mewar Polytex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mewar Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.00
71.00
Week Low/High 0.00
71.00
Month Low/High 0.00
71.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
71.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
76.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mewar Polytex: