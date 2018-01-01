Mewat Zinc Ltd.
|BSE: 513496
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE235U01012
|BSE LIVE 12:10 | 27 Nov
|Mewat Zinc Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mewat Zinc Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|10.00
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|100.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|100.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mewat Zinc Ltd.
Promoted by J P Gupta, Neena Gupta and M K Vasil, Mewat Zinc was incorporated in Oct.'91 as a public limited company. The other group companies are Mewat Chemicals, Mewat Metal Industries and Pank Finance Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures an import-substitute product, zinc metal, by the electrolytic process. Its plant at Gurgaon, Haryana, has a capacity to produce 3300 tpa of zinc, which is u...> More
Mewat Zinc Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|100.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.13
Announcement
Mewat Zinc Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.49
|0.36
|36.11
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.49
|0.36
|36.11
|Total Expenses
|0.48
|0.35
|37.14
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
|-
Mewat Zinc Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nissan Copper
|0.75
|-3.85
|4.71
|ABC Gas (Int.)
|23.70
|-4.82
|4.69
|Golkonda Alumin.
|3.24
|0.00
|4.02
|Mewat Zinc
|10.00
|0.00
|4.00
|Bhoruka Alum.
|0.59
|0.00
|3.24
|Universal Pr. Al
|2.26
|-4.64
|1.80
|Mardia Samyoung
|2.39
|-4.78
|1.66
Mewat Zinc Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mewat Zinc Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Mewat Zinc Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|52.00
Quick Links for Mewat Zinc:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices