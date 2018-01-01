Mewat Zinc Ltd

Promoted by J P Gupta, Neena Gupta and M K Vasil, Mewat Zinc was incorporated in Oct.'91 as a public limited company. The other group companies are Mewat Chemicals, Mewat Metal Industries and Pank Finance Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures an import-substitute product, zinc metal, by the electrolytic process. Its plant at Gurgaon, Haryana, has a capacity to produce 3300 tpa of zinc, which is u...> More