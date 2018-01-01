JUST IN
Mewat Zinc Ltd.

BSE: 513496 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE235U01012
BSE LIVE 12:10 | 27 Nov Mewat Zinc Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mewat Zinc Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.00
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 10.00
52-Week low 10.00
P/E 100.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mewat Zinc Ltd.

Mewat Zinc Ltd

Promoted by J P Gupta, Neena Gupta and M K Vasil, Mewat Zinc was incorporated in Oct.'91 as a public limited company. The other group companies are Mewat Chemicals, Mewat Metal Industries and Pank Finance Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures an import-substitute product, zinc metal, by the electrolytic process. Its plant at Gurgaon, Haryana, has a capacity to produce 3300 tpa of zinc, which is u...> More

Mewat Zinc Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 100.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mewat Zinc Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.49 0.36 36.11
Other Income -
Total Income 0.49 0.36 36.11
Total Expenses 0.48 0.35 37.14
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Mewat Zinc Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69
Golkonda Alumin. 3.24 0.00 4.02
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
Mardia Samyoung 2.39 -4.78 1.66
Mewat Zinc Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.17
Mewat Zinc Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Mewat Zinc Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.00
Week Low/High 0.00
10.00
Month Low/High 0.00
10.00
YEAR Low/High 10.00
10.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
52.00

