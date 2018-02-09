Meyer Apparel Ltd.
|BSE: 531613
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE100C01024
|BSE 10:09 | 05 Mar
|3.80
|
0.18
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Meyer Apparel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.62
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3.80
|52-Week low
|1.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|9999.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Meyer Apparel Ltd.
KB & T (KBTL) was incorporated as a public limited company in May '93. It is promoted by KBSH Group, Haryana, and the Singapore-based Thakral Group of Companies, for the manufacture of men's suits and trousers. The company's present name is GIVO Ltd. The company set up a project at Gurgaon, Haryana, with an installed capacity of 2.55 lac pairs pa for men's suits and 1.5 lac pcs pa for trousers,...> More
Meyer Apparel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|3
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.94
Meyer Apparel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.76
|5.15
|11.84
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.05
|460
|Total Income
|6.04
|5.2
|16.15
|Total Expenses
|6.19
|5.45
|13.58
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|-0.25
|40
|Net Profit
|-0.31
|-0.39
|20.51
|Equity Capital
|24.27
|24.15
|-
Meyer Apparel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zodiac Cloth. Co
|171.60
|0.12
|334.96
|Gokaldas Exports
|87.65
|-0.23
|306.42
|Pearl Global Ind
|113.00
|1.53
|244.76
|Meyer Apparel
|3.80
|4.97
|30.59
|Samtex Fashion
|3.65
|-7.59
|27.19
|Richa Industries
|11.14
|-4.21
|26.10
|First Winner
|1.81
|-4.74
|9.09
Meyer Apparel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Meyer Apparel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.19%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|73.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Meyer Apparel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.80
|
|3.80
|Week Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.46
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.65
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|28.00
