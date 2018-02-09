JUST IN
Meyer Apparel Ltd.

BSE: 531613 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE100C01024
BSE 10:09 | 05 Mar 3.80 0.18
(4.97%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Meyer Apparel Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.62
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.80
52-Week low 1.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 9999.00
OPEN 3.80
CLOSE 3.62
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.80
52-Week low 1.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 9999.00

About Meyer Apparel Ltd.

Meyer Apparel Ltd

KB & T (KBTL) was incorporated as a public limited company in May '93. It is promoted by KBSH Group, Haryana, and the Singapore-based Thakral Group of Companies, for the manufacture of men's suits and trousers. The company's present name is GIVO Ltd. The company set up a project at Gurgaon, Haryana, with an installed capacity of 2.55 lac pairs pa for men's suits and 1.5 lac pcs pa for trousers,

Meyer Apparel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   3
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Meyer Apparel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.76 5.15 11.84
Other Income 0.28 0.05 460
Total Income 6.04 5.2 16.15
Total Expenses 6.19 5.45 13.58
Operating Profit -0.15 -0.25 40
Net Profit -0.31 -0.39 20.51
Equity Capital 24.27 24.15 -
Meyer Apparel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zodiac Cloth. Co 171.60 0.12 334.96
Gokaldas Exports 87.65 -0.23 306.42
Pearl Global Ind 113.00 1.53 244.76
Meyer Apparel 3.80 4.97 30.59
Samtex Fashion 3.65 -7.59 27.19
Richa Industries 11.14 -4.21 26.10
First Winner 1.81 -4.74 9.09
Meyer Apparel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.31
Banks/FIs 0.41
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 15.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.74
Meyer Apparel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.19% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 73.52% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Meyer Apparel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.80
3.80
Week Low/High 3.80
4.00
Month Low/High 3.46
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.65
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
28.00

Quick Links for Meyer Apparel: