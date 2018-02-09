JUST IN
MFL India Ltd.

BSE: 526622 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE244C01020
BSE 13:01 | 12 Mar 0.19 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.19

 HIGH

0.19

 LOW

0.19
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan MFL India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About MFL India Ltd.

MFL India Ltd

My Fair Lady Ltd.(MFLL), a Delhi based company is into manufacture of personal care products. The company markets its Cosmetic products under the brand name 'My Fair Lady'. The brand is owned by its promoter company 'My Fair Lady Cosmetics Pvt Ltd'. The company is presently manufacturing Perfumes, Sprays, Bindi and Combs etc. and marketing several cosmetics products manufactured by its group c...> More

MFL India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MFL India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.8 24.44 -80.36
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 4.85 24.44 -80.16
Total Expenses 26.68 19.14 39.39
Operating Profit -21.84 5.3 -512.08
Net Profit -27.25 0.03 -90933.33
Equity Capital 36.03 36.03 -
MFL India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jet Airways 689.40 0.23 7831.58
Global Vectra 139.80 2.19 195.72
TAAL Enterprises 148.00 -0.64 46.18
MFL India 0.19 0.00 6.85
Jagson Airlines 2.69 -4.61 5.43
MFL India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 85.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.07
MFL India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.83% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.63% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -73.24% NA 17.24% 19.01%

MFL India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.19
0.00
Month Low/High 0.19
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
5.00

