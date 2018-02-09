MFL India Ltd.
|BSE: 526622
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE244C01020
|BSE 13:01 | 12 Mar
|0.19
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.19
|
HIGH
0.19
|
LOW
0.19
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MFL India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|7190
|52-Week high
|0.46
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|48310.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About MFL India Ltd.
My Fair Lady Ltd.(MFLL), a Delhi based company is into manufacture of personal care products. The company markets its Cosmetic products under the brand name 'My Fair Lady'. The brand is owned by its promoter company 'My Fair Lady Cosmetics Pvt Ltd'. The company is presently manufacturing Perfumes, Sprays, Bindi and Combs etc. and marketing several cosmetics products manufactured by its group c...> More
MFL India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
Announcement
MFL India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.8
|24.44
|-80.36
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|4.85
|24.44
|-80.16
|Total Expenses
|26.68
|19.14
|39.39
|Operating Profit
|-21.84
|5.3
|-512.08
|Net Profit
|-27.25
|0.03
|-90933.33
|Equity Capital
|36.03
|36.03
|-
MFL India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jet Airways
|689.40
|0.23
|7831.58
|Global Vectra
|139.80
|2.19
|195.72
|TAAL Enterprises
|148.00
|-0.64
|46.18
|MFL India
|0.19
|0.00
|6.85
|Jagson Airlines
|2.69
|-4.61
|5.43
MFL India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MFL India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.83%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-73.24%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
MFL India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|5.00
