MFS Intercorp Ltd.
|BSE: 513721
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE614F01019
|BSE LIVE 14:39 | 07 Aug
|MFS Intercorp Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MFS Intercorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.31
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|9.31
|52-Week low
|8.85
|P/E
|885.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.85
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About MFS Intercorp Ltd.
Incorporated on January 14, 1986 as a Private Limited Company, Muskan Ferro Silicons was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company on 14th May 1992. This company was promoted under the leadership of Babulal Badjatia as its Chairman and Sunil Badjatia as its Managing Director. MFSL was formed with an object to manufacture Ferro Silicon with a capacity of 5 M. Tons per day, but due to ch...> More
MFS Intercorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|885.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.52
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
-
Submission Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 20
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Friday November 10 2017
-
MFS Intercorp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.32
|4.32
|-
MFS Intercorp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj.NRE-DVR
|0.97
|-6.73
|5.09
|Auroma Coke
|7.13
|-4.93
|4.51
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.28
|-3.45
|4.17
|MFS Intercorp
|8.85
|-4.94
|3.82
|Monnet Inds.
|10.20
|0.20
|3.75
|Foundry Fuel
|4.59
|4.32
|3.68
|Kachchh Minerals
|2.71
|-4.91
|1.44
MFS Intercorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
MFS Intercorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.85
|
|8.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.85
|YEAR Low/High
|8.85
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|18.00
