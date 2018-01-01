MFS Intercorp Ltd

Incorporated on January 14, 1986 as a Private Limited Company, Muskan Ferro Silicons was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company on 14th May 1992. This company was promoted under the leadership of Babulal Badjatia as its Chairman and Sunil Badjatia as its Managing Director. MFSL was formed with an object to manufacture Ferro Silicon with a capacity of 5 M. Tons per day, but due to ch...> More