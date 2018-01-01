JUST IN
MFS Intercorp Ltd.

BSE: 513721 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE614F01019
BSE LIVE 14:39 | 07 Aug MFS Intercorp Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan MFS Intercorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.31
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 9.31
52-Week low 8.85
P/E 885.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.85
Sell Qty 200.00
About MFS Intercorp Ltd.

MFS Intercorp Ltd

Incorporated on January 14, 1986 as a Private Limited Company, Muskan Ferro Silicons was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company on 14th May 1992. This company was promoted under the leadership of Babulal Badjatia as its Chairman and Sunil Badjatia as its Managing Director. MFSL was formed with an object to manufacture Ferro Silicon with a capacity of 5 M. Tons per day, but due to ch...> More

MFS Intercorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 885.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MFS Intercorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.32 4.32 -
MFS Intercorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj.NRE-DVR 0.97 -6.73 5.09
Auroma Coke 7.13 -4.93 4.51
Baroda Extrusion 0.28 -3.45 4.17
MFS Intercorp 8.85 -4.94 3.82
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
MFS Intercorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.81
MFS Intercorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

MFS Intercorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.85
8.85
Week Low/High 0.00
8.85
Month Low/High 0.00
8.85
YEAR Low/High 8.85
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
18.00

