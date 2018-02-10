You are here » Home
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd.
|BSE: 526251
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE033E01015
BSE
15:15 | 09 Mar
1.96
0.09
(4.81%)
OPEN
1.96
HIGH
1.96
LOW
1.96
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd.
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd
Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. (MPML), is listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). MPML has been promoted by Kishor A. Shah having rich and varied experience in NRI Investment Consultancy.
MPML is primarily engaged in providing Investment services to NRI's for New Issues (IPOs), Demat Services, Stock Broking & other services. MPML started NRI Services as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited...> More
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - Financial Results
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - Peer Group
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.96
|1.96
|Week Low/High
|1.87
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.87
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.56
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|48.00
