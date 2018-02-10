JUST IN
Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd.

BSE: 526251 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE033E01015
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 1.96 0.09
(4.81%)
OPEN

1.96

 HIGH

1.96

 LOW

1.96
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd.

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. (MPML), is listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). MPML has been promoted by Kishor A. Shah having rich and varied experience in NRI Investment Consultancy. MPML is primarily engaged in providing Investment services to NRI's for New Issues (IPOs), Demat Services, Stock Broking & other services. MPML started NRI Services as Mideast Consultancy Private Limited...> More

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.06 -50
Total Income 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Total Expenses 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Operating Profit 0.02 0.04 -50
Net Profit 0.02 0.04 -50
Equity Capital 2.96 2.96 -
> More on Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Financials Results

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
Safal Securities 1.27 0.79 0.64
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Suryakrupa Fin. 5.89 4.99 0.59
Matra Realty 0.44 -4.35 0.54
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
> More on Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Peer Group

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.86
> More on Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.96
1.96
Week Low/High 1.87
2.00
Month Low/High 1.87
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.56
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
48.00

