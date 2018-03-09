You are here » Home
Mid India Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500277
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MIDINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE401C01018
|
BSE
LIVE
10:26 | 09 Mar
|
0.53
|
-0.02
(-3.64%)
|
OPEN
0.53
|
HIGH
0.53
|
LOW
0.53
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mid India Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.55
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|0.82
|52-Week low
|0.53
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mid India Industries Ltd.
Mid India Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'91 as Mid India Spinning Company, a public limited company, Mid India Industries (MIIL) is a 100% export-oriented spinning unit. MISL is mainly promoted by R P Ganediwal and others. Its name was changed to the present one in Feb.'95.
The company's unit is located in Mandsaur, a rich cotton-growing area in Madhya Pradesh. It went public in Mar.'93 to meet the entire capital ...> More
Mid India Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mid India Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mid India Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.28
|5.32
|-19.55
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|4.33
|5.32
|-18.61
|Total Expenses
|6.14
|5.38
|14.13
|Operating Profit
|-1.81
|-0.06
|-2916.67
|Net Profit
|-1.87
|-0.14
|-1235.71
|Equity Capital
|16.3
|16.3
| -
Mid India Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Mid India Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mid India Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.67%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.51%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.88%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.52%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.59%
|18.28%
Mid India Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.53
|
|0.53
|Week Low/High
|0.53
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.53
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.53
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|55.00
Quick Links for Mid India Industries: