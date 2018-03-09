JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mid India Industries Ltd

Mid India Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500277 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MIDINDIA ISIN Code: INE401C01018
BSE LIVE 10:26 | 09 Mar 0.53 -0.02
(-3.64%)
OPEN

0.53

 HIGH

0.53

 LOW

0.53
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mid India Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.55
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 0.82
52-Week low 0.53
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.53
CLOSE 0.55
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 0.82
52-Week low 0.53
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mid India Industries Ltd.

Mid India Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'91 as Mid India Spinning Company, a public limited company, Mid India Industries (MIIL) is a 100% export-oriented spinning unit. MISL is mainly promoted by R P Ganediwal and others. Its name was changed to the present one in Feb.'95. The company's unit is located in Mandsaur, a rich cotton-growing area in Madhya Pradesh. It went public in Mar.'93 to meet the entire capital ...> More

Mid India Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mid India Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.28 5.32 -19.55
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 4.33 5.32 -18.61
Total Expenses 6.14 5.38 14.13
Operating Profit -1.81 -0.06 -2916.67
Net Profit -1.87 -0.14 -1235.71
Equity Capital 16.3 16.3 -
> More on Mid India Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mid India Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kiran Syntex 2.75 4.96 1.17
Alan Scott Inds. 16.65 4.72 1.15
Unimin India 0.46 -4.17 0.93
Jagjanani Text. 0.55 -3.51 0.86
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86
Sr. Jayala. Auto 1.78 0.00 0.80
Bala Techno Indu 1.07 -2.73 0.75
> More on Mid India Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mid India Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.84
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.87
> More on Mid India Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mid India Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.05% -0.97%
1 Month NA NA -1.67% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.51% 0.89%
6 Month NA NA 4.88% 4.25%
1 Year NA NA 16.52% 16.02%
3 Year NA NA 16.59% 18.28%

Mid India Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.53
0.53
Week Low/High 0.53
1.00
Month Low/High 0.53
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.53
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mid India Industries: