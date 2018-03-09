Mid India Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'91 as Mid India Spinning Company, a public limited company, Mid India Industries (MIIL) is a 100% export-oriented spinning unit. MISL is mainly promoted by R P Ganediwal and others. Its name was changed to the present one in Feb.'95. The company's unit is located in Mandsaur, a rich cotton-growing area in Madhya Pradesh. It went public in Mar.'93 to meet the entire capital ...> More