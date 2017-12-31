JUST IN
Midas Infra Trade Ltd.

BSE: 531192 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE290M01022
BSE 15:15 | 08 Feb Midas Infra Trade Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Midas Infra Trade Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.33
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.33
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 7.72
52-Week low 1.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Midas Infra Trade Ltd.

Midas Infra Trade Ltd

Associated Finlease Limited [AFLs] was incorporated on 26th October 1994 as a Limited Company under the name & style of Associated Finlease Limited & obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 8, 1994. The company has been engaged in various financial activities such as hire purchase, and has a research cell for primary and secondary market investments. AFL has been p...> More

Midas Infra Trade Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Midas Infra Trade Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.96 0.01 29500
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 2.96 0.03 9766.67
Total Expenses 2.93 0.02 14550
Operating Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Net Profit 0.04 -
Equity Capital 12.2 12.2 -
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Integra Capital 36.10 4.49 16.97
Siel Fin. Serv. 14.95 0.00 16.95
HCKK Ventures 44.85 -3.03 16.64
Midas Infra Tra. 1.33 0.00 16.23
KJMC Financial 33.75 -4.93 16.17
Key Corp 26.70 -1.84 16.02
Enbee Trade 98.95 1.96 15.83
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.48
Indian Public 78.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.24
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -53.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -75.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Midas Infra Trade Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.33
1.33
Week Low/High 0.00
1.33
Month Low/High 0.00
1.33
YEAR Low/High 1.33
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
11.00

