Midas Infra Trade Ltd.
|BSE: 531192
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE290M01022
|BSE 15:15 | 08 Feb
|Midas Infra Trade Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Midas Infra Trade Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.33
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.33
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|7.72
|52-Week low
|1.33
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Midas Infra Trade Ltd.
Associated Finlease Limited [AFLs] was incorporated on 26th October 1994 as a Limited Company under the name & style of Associated Finlease Limited & obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 8, 1994. The company has been engaged in various financial activities such as hire purchase, and has a research cell for primary and secondary market investments. AFL has been p...> More
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended On 31St December 2017 Along
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.96
|0.01
|29500
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|2.96
|0.03
|9766.67
|Total Expenses
|2.93
|0.02
|14550
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|12.2
|12.2
|-
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Integra Capital
|36.10
|4.49
|16.97
|Siel Fin. Serv.
|14.95
|0.00
|16.95
|HCKK Ventures
|44.85
|-3.03
|16.64
|Midas Infra Tra.
|1.33
|0.00
|16.23
|KJMC Financial
|33.75
|-4.93
|16.17
|Key Corp
|26.70
|-1.84
|16.02
|Enbee Trade
|98.95
|1.96
|15.83
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-53.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-75.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Midas Infra Trade Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.33
|
|1.33
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|YEAR Low/High
|1.33
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|11.00
