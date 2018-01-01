JUST IN
Midwest Gold Ltd.

BSE: 526570 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE519N01014
BSE 10:30 | 17 Nov Midwest Gold Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Midwest Gold Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 12.50
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 12.50
Buy Qty 441.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Midwest Gold Ltd.

Midwest Gold Ltd

.rm77 NOVA GRANITES (INDIA), LTD. BRIEF HISTORY : Incorporated on 20th November, 1990 and obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 1st October, 1992. Promoted by Prabhat K.Tyagi, Subhas K. Mahbubani, Pawan Kumar Jain and J. Basant Surana. Commenced its export of lprocessed dimensional granite blocks in 1992-93. THE PROJECT : Setting up 100% EOU Project for the manufacture of ...

Midwest Gold Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -16.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Midwest Gold Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.15 0.12 25
Operating Profit -0.15 -0.12 -25
Net Profit -0.26 -0.18 -44.44
Equity Capital 3.27 3.27 -
Midwest Gold Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wellness Noni 13.30 -4.66 4.26
Max Alert 4.62 5.00 4.25
IND Renewable 14.00 -4.44 4.24
Midwest Gold 12.50 0.00 4.09
Chamak Holdings 12.50 25.00 4.06
Omega Ag Seeds 5.00 0.00 3.95
Ashoka Refinerie 11.38 -4.93 3.87
Midwest Gold Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.03
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.13
Indian Public 25.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.77
Midwest Gold Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Midwest Gold Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.50
12.50
Week Low/High 0.00
12.50
Month Low/High 0.00
12.50
YEAR Low/High 12.00
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
175.00

