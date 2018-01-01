Midwest Gold Ltd.
|BSE: 526570
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE519N01014
|BSE 10:30 | 17 Nov
|Midwest Gold Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Midwest Gold Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|12.50
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|12.50
|Buy Qty
|441.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Midwest Gold Ltd.
NOVA GRANITES (INDIA), LTD. BRIEF HISTORY : Incorporated on 20th November, 1990 and obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 1st October, 1992. Promoted by Prabhat K.Tyagi, Subhas K. Mahbubani, Pawan Kumar Jain and J. Basant Surana. Commenced its export of lprocessed dimensional granite blocks in 1992-93. THE PROJECT : Setting up 100% EOU Project for the manufacture of ...
Midwest Gold Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-16.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.74
Announcement
-
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2017
-
-
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
Midwest Gold Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.12
|25
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-25
|Net Profit
|-0.26
|-0.18
|-44.44
|Equity Capital
|3.27
|3.27
|-
Midwest Gold Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Wellness Noni
|13.30
|-4.66
|4.26
|Max Alert
|4.62
|5.00
|4.25
|IND Renewable
|14.00
|-4.44
|4.24
|Midwest Gold
|12.50
|0.00
|4.09
|Chamak Holdings
|12.50
|25.00
|4.06
|Omega Ag Seeds
|5.00
|0.00
|3.95
|Ashoka Refinerie
|11.38
|-4.93
|3.87
Midwest Gold Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Midwest Gold Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Midwest Gold Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.50
|
|12.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.50
|YEAR Low/High
|12.00
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|175.00
