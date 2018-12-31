Milestone Global Ltd.
|BSE: 531338
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE151H01018
|BSE 15:11 | 28 Feb
|12.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
12.40
|
LOW
12.40
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Milestone Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Milestone Global Ltd.
Milestone Global Ltd
Milestone Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|206.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
Announcement
-
Filing Of Approved Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2018
-
-
-
-
-
Milestone Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.88
|2.57
|12.06
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.09
|-77.78
|Total Income
|2.9
|2.66
|9.02
|Total Expenses
|2.54
|2.31
|9.96
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|0.34
|5.88
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.19
|15.79
|Equity Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|-
Milestone Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nag. Agri Tech.
|7.00
|0.43
|6.56
|Unique Organics
|10.93
|-4.96
|6.50
|Glittek Granite
|2.45
|-4.30
|6.36
|Milestone Glob.
|12.40
|0.00
|6.22
|Taaza Intern.
|8.27
|-4.94
|6.00
|Brahma. Himghar
|4.08
|-4.90
|5.71
|RNB Industries
|10.45
|-3.24
|5.33
Milestone Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Milestone Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Milestone Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.40
|
|12.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.40
|Month Low/High
|12.30
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.18
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|22.00
