Milestone Global Ltd.

BSE: 531338 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE151H01018
BSE 15:11 | 28 Feb 12.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

12.40

 LOW

12.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Milestone Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Milestone Global Ltd.

Milestone Global Ltd

Milestone Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 206.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Milestone Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.88 2.57 12.06
Other Income 0.02 0.09 -77.78
Total Income 2.9 2.66 9.02
Total Expenses 2.54 2.31 9.96
Operating Profit 0.36 0.34 5.88
Net Profit 0.22 0.19 15.79
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
Milestone Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nag. Agri Tech. 7.00 0.43 6.56
Unique Organics 10.93 -4.96 6.50
Glittek Granite 2.45 -4.30 6.36
Milestone Glob. 12.40 0.00 6.22
Taaza Intern. 8.27 -4.94 6.00
Brahma. Himghar 4.08 -4.90 5.71
RNB Industries 10.45 -3.24 5.33
Milestone Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.12
Banks/FIs 1.99
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.98
Indian Public 13.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.06
Milestone Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Milestone Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.40
12.40
Week Low/High 0.00
12.40
Month Low/High 12.30
12.00
YEAR Low/High 4.18
12.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
22.00

