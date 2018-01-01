JUST IN
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.

BSE: 511018 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE679T01013
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 30 Oct Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.74
CLOSE 12.14
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 12.74
52-Week low 12.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -19.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 0.24 0.24 -
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
MILGREY FIN.&INV 12.74 4.94 0.31
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.71
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.31% -0.71%
1 Month NA NA -1.31% -0.68%
3 Month NA NA 1.88% 1.15%
6 Month NA NA 5.27% 4.52%
1 Year NA NA 16.95% 16.32%
3 Year NA NA 17.01% 18.58%

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.74
12.74
Week Low/High 0.00
12.74
Month Low/High 0.00
12.74
YEAR Low/High 12.14
13.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
13.00

