Milkfood Ltd.
|BSE: 507621
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE588G01013
|BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar
|493.90
|
11.15
(2.31%)
|
OPEN
499.00
|
HIGH
503.00
|
LOW
485.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Milkfood Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|499.00
|CLOSE
|482.75
|VOLUME
|1279
|52-Week high
|568.00
|52-Week low
|186.30
|P/E
|18.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|485.10
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|493.90
|Sell Qty
|8.00
About Milkfood Ltd.
Milkfood is a Punjab-based company, controlled by the Jaiswal family through L P Investments, a subsidiary of Jagatjit Industries, commenced commercial production in 1973. The company manufactures and markets milk and milk products. The main products are milk powder, ghee, baby food, ice-creams and yoghurt. The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Feb.'91 to part-finance no...> More
Milkfood Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|242
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.99
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|186.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.65
Milkfood Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|142.06
|111.73
|27.15
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|142.08
|111.74
|27.15
|Total Expenses
|133.03
|105.74
|25.81
|Operating Profit
|9.05
|6
|50.83
|Net Profit
|3.65
|1.73
|110.98
|Equity Capital
|4.89
|4.89
|-
Milkfood Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Foods & Inns
|1717.80
|5.45
|276.57
|JHS Sven.Lab.
|59.65
|-1.40
|265.68
|Vikas Wsp
|13.00
|-2.62
|252.72
|Milkfood
|493.90
|2.31
|241.52
|Kohinoor Foods
|64.85
|-0.31
|228.53
|Himalya Intl.
|37.85
|-2.07
|219.04
|SKM Egg Prod.
|82.75
|-0.18
|217.88
Milkfood Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Milkfood Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.04%
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-0.94%
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|82.42%
|NA
|1.73%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|115.77%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|117.43%
|NA
|16.78%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|215.99%
|NA
|16.85%
|18.47%
Milkfood Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|485.00
|
|503.00
|Week Low/High
|471.10
|
|540.00
|Month Low/High
|425.10
|
|568.00
|YEAR Low/High
|186.30
|
|568.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|568.00
