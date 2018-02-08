Milkfood Ltd

Milkfood is a Punjab-based company, controlled by the Jaiswal family through L P Investments, a subsidiary of Jagatjit Industries, commenced commercial production in 1973. The company manufactures and markets milk and milk products. The main products are milk powder, ghee, baby food, ice-creams and yoghurt. The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Feb.'91 to part-finance