Milkfood Ltd.

BSE: 507621 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE588G01013
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 493.90 11.15
(2.31%)
OPEN

499.00

 HIGH

503.00

 LOW

485.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Milkfood Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 499.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 482.75
VOLUME 1279
52-Week high 568.00
52-Week low 186.30
P/E 18.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 242
Buy Price 485.10
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 493.90
Sell Qty 8.00
About Milkfood Ltd.

Milkfood Ltd

Milkfood is a Punjab-based company, controlled by the Jaiswal family through L P Investments, a subsidiary of Jagatjit Industries, commenced commercial production in 1973. The company manufactures and markets milk and milk products. The main products are milk powder, ghee, baby food, ice-creams and yoghurt. The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Feb.'91 to part-finance no...> More

Milkfood Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   242
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 186.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Milkfood Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 142.06 111.73 27.15
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 142.08 111.74 27.15
Total Expenses 133.03 105.74 25.81
Operating Profit 9.05 6 50.83
Net Profit 3.65 1.73 110.98
Equity Capital 4.89 4.89 -
Milkfood Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Foods & Inns 1717.80 5.45 276.57
JHS Sven.Lab. 59.65 -1.40 265.68
Vikas Wsp 13.00 -2.62 252.72
Milkfood 493.90 2.31 241.52
Kohinoor Foods 64.85 -0.31 228.53
Himalya Intl. 37.85 -2.07 219.04
SKM Egg Prod. 82.75 -0.18 217.88
Milkfood Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.10
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 5.43
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 15.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.68
Milkfood Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.04% NA 0.17% -0.81%
1 Month -0.94% NA -1.45% -0.78%
3 Month 82.42% NA 1.73% 1.05%
6 Month 115.77% NA 5.12% 4.42%
1 Year 117.43% NA 16.78% 16.21%
3 Year 215.99% NA 16.85% 18.47%

Milkfood Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 485.00
503.00
Week Low/High 471.10
540.00
Month Low/High 425.10
568.00
YEAR Low/High 186.30
568.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
568.00

