Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 511187
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE570N01025
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 15 Feb
|
0.79
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.79
|
HIGH
0.79
|
LOW
0.79
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd
Incorporated in the early eighties and promoted by Yogindra N Mafatlal, Mahamaya Investments is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5.
In 1994-95, the company was offered, on a rights basis, equity shares of Indian Dyestuff Industries and Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals. The company subscribed to these including additional shares. Investment in th...> More
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.68%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.95%
|1.15%
|6 Month
|3.95%
|NA
|5.34%
|4.52%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.03%
|16.32%
|3 Year
|38.60%
|NA
|17.09%
|18.58%
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.79
|
|0.79
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.79
|Month Low/High
|0.79
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.76
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|15.00
