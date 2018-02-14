Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd

Incorporated in the early eighties and promoted by Yogindra N Mafatlal, Mahamaya Investments is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5. In 1994-95, the company was offered, on a rights basis, equity shares of Indian Dyestuff Industries and Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals. The company subscribed to these including additional shares. Investment in th...> More