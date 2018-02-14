JUST IN
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.

BSE: 511187 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE570N01025
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 15 Feb 0.79 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.79

 HIGH

0.79

 LOW

0.79
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd

Incorporated in the early eighties and promoted by Yogindra N Mafatlal, Mahamaya Investments is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5. In 1994-95, the company was offered, on a rights basis, equity shares of Indian Dyestuff Industries and Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals. The company subscribed to these including additional shares. Investment in th...

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.56 1.97 -20.81
Other Income -
Total Income 1.56 1.97 -20.81
Total Expenses 1.57 2 -21.5
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.03 66.67
Net Profit -0.01 -0.03 66.67
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Financials Results

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Acil Cott. Inds. 0.18 0.00 3.99
Shree Metalloys 7.55 -4.43 3.97
Shailja Commerc. 12.20 0.00 3.96
Millen. Online 0.79 0.00 3.95
FE (India) 2.40 0.00 3.86
Royal India 1.66 0.00 3.83
AVI Polymers 9.19 4.91 3.76
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Peer Group

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.90
Banks/FIs 3.74
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.68
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 88.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.44
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.38% -0.71%
1 Month NA NA -1.24% -0.68%
3 Month NA NA 1.95% 1.15%
6 Month 3.95% NA 5.34% 4.52%
1 Year NA NA 17.03% 16.32%
3 Year 38.60% NA 17.09% 18.58%

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.79
0.79
Week Low/High 0.00
0.79
Month Low/High 0.79
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.76
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.11
15.00

Quick Links for Millennium Online Solutions (India):