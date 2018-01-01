Minal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522235
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE097E01028
|BSE 10:22 | 11 Jul
|Minal Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Minal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.51
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|0.53
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.53
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Minal Industries Ltd.
Minal Industries Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of braille typewriters in India. The company also involves in trading jewellery and consumer items. Minal Industries Limited is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated as Minal Electra Tolls Pvt.Ltd. on January 11, 1988. Subsequently it was converted in to public limited company on September 30, 1993 under the name of Minal ...> More
Minal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Dec 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window For The Board Meeting Dated On 12T
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017.
-
-
-
Minal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-0.46
|0.57
|-180.7
|Total Income
|-0.46
|0.57
|-180.7
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.13
|-61.54
|Operating Profit
|-0.51
|0.44
|-215.91
|Net Profit
|-0.52
|0.43
|-220.93
|Equity Capital
|38.38
|38.38
|-
Minal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IGC Industries
|48.35
|4.99
|10.83
|CHD Chemicals
|11.92
|19.92
|10.56
|Sylph Techno
|6.95
|0.00
|10.36
|Minal Indus.
|0.53
|3.92
|10.17
|Sunrise Asian
|2.21
|-1.78
|10.09
|BCPL Internat.
|2.53
|-1.94
|9.89
|Beekay Niryat
|14.15
|4.74
|9.30
Minal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Minal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-49.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Minal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.53
|
|0.53
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|23.00
