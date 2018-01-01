JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Minal Industries Ltd

Minal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522235 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE097E01028
BSE 10:22 | 11 Jul Minal Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Minal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.51
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.53
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.53
CLOSE 0.51
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.53
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Minal Industries Ltd.

Minal Industries Ltd

Minal Industries Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of braille typewriters in India. The company also involves in trading jewellery and consumer items. Minal Industries Limited is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated as Minal Electra Tolls Pvt.Ltd. on January 11, 1988. Subsequently it was converted in to public limited company on September 30, 1993 under the name of Minal ...> More

Minal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Dec 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Minal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -0.46 0.57 -180.7
Total Income -0.46 0.57 -180.7
Total Expenses 0.05 0.13 -61.54
Operating Profit -0.51 0.44 -215.91
Net Profit -0.52 0.43 -220.93
Equity Capital 38.38 38.38 -
> More on Minal Industries Ltd Financials Results

Minal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IGC Industries 48.35 4.99 10.83
CHD Chemicals 11.92 19.92 10.56
Sylph Techno 6.95 0.00 10.36
Minal Indus. 0.53 3.92 10.17
Sunrise Asian 2.21 -1.78 10.09
BCPL Internat. 2.53 -1.94 9.89
Beekay Niryat 14.15 4.74 9.30
> More on Minal Industries Ltd Peer Group

Minal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.01
> More on Minal Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Minal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -49.52% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Minal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.53
0.53
Week Low/High 0.00
0.53
Month Low/High 0.00
0.53
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.53
All TIME Low/High 0.11
23.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Minal Industries: