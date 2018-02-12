JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Minaxi Textiles Ltd

Minaxi Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 531456 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE952C01028
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 1.18 -0.02
(-1.67%)
OPEN

1.26

 HIGH

1.26

 LOW

1.18
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Minaxi Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.20
VOLUME 2858
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 1.17
P/E 19.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 1.16
Buy Qty 786.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.26
CLOSE 1.20
VOLUME 2858
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 1.17
P/E 19.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 1.16
Buy Qty 786.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Minaxi Textiles Ltd.

Minaxi Textiles Ltd

Incorporated on Mar.'95, Minaxi Textiles was promoted by Kanubhai, S Patel and Sujal K Patel. It was originally established as a partnership firm and was converted into a joint-stock company in Feb.'95. The company took over the business of the partnership firm and commenced operations in Mar.'95. In 1995, the company undertook an expansion of its weaving facilities by installation of the high-...> More

Minaxi Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.67
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Minaxi Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.76 11.77 16.91
Other Income 0.12 0.21 -42.86
Total Income 13.88 11.97 15.96
Total Expenses 12.44 10.24 21.48
Operating Profit 1.44 1.73 -16.76
Net Profit 0.09 0.29 -68.97
Equity Capital 4.94 4.94 -
> More on Minaxi Textiles Ltd Financials Results

Minaxi Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21
New Light Appare 28.10 2.93 6.18
Bhilwara Spinner 9.00 -4.26 6.08
Minaxi Textiles 1.18 -1.67 5.83
Swadeshi Polytex 14.75 4.98 5.75
Evergreen Tex. 11.88 -4.96 5.70
Thomas Scott 16.75 -4.83 5.68
> More on Minaxi Textiles Ltd Peer Group

Minaxi Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.14
> More on Minaxi Textiles Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Minaxi Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.90% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.59% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Minaxi Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.18
1.26
Week Low/High 1.17
1.26
Month Low/High 1.17
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.17
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
4.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Minaxi Textiles: