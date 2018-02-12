Minaxi Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 531456
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE952C01028
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|1.18
|
-0.02
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
1.26
|
HIGH
1.26
|
LOW
1.18
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Minaxi Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|2858
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|1.17
|P/E
|19.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|1.16
|Buy Qty
|786.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Minaxi Textiles Ltd.
Incorporated on Mar.'95, Minaxi Textiles was promoted by Kanubhai, S Patel and Sujal K Patel. It was originally established as a partnership firm and was converted into a joint-stock company in Feb.'95. The company took over the business of the partnership firm and commenced operations in Mar.'95. In 1995, the company undertook an expansion of its weaving facilities by installation of the high-...> More
Minaxi Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.67
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
Minaxi Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.76
|11.77
|16.91
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.21
|-42.86
|Total Income
|13.88
|11.97
|15.96
|Total Expenses
|12.44
|10.24
|21.48
|Operating Profit
|1.44
|1.73
|-16.76
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.29
|-68.97
|Equity Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|-
Minaxi Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Osiajee Texfab
|11.50
|0.88
|6.21
|New Light Appare
|28.10
|2.93
|6.18
|Bhilwara Spinner
|9.00
|-4.26
|6.08
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.18
|-1.67
|5.83
|Swadeshi Polytex
|14.75
|4.98
|5.75
|Evergreen Tex.
|11.88
|-4.96
|5.70
|Thomas Scott
|16.75
|-4.83
|5.68
Minaxi Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Minaxi Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.90%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.59%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Minaxi Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.18
|
|1.26
|Week Low/High
|1.17
|
|1.26
|Month Low/High
|1.17
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.17
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|4.00
