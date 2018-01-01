JUST IN
Mindteck (India) Ltd.

BSE: 517344 Sector: IT
NSE: MINDTECK ISIN Code: INE110B01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 59.40 -2.30
(-3.73%)
OPEN

65.95

 HIGH

65.95

 LOW

58.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 58.40 -2.25
(-3.71%)
OPEN

65.00

 HIGH

65.00

 LOW

57.20
OPEN 65.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.70
VOLUME 2454
52-Week high 91.90
52-Week low 58.10
P/E 43.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 152
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mindteck (India) Ltd.

Mindteck (India) Ltd

Mindteck, previously known as Hinditron was incorporated in 1991,and is been engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India. Hinditron has been instrumental in introducing companies like Digital Equipment, Textronix and Novellus in India. Its name was change to Mindteck consequent to the acquisition of the company by Embtech Hold...

Mindteck (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mindteck (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 71.74 86.3 -16.87
Other Income 0.38 0.55 -30.91
Total Income 72.12 86.85 -16.96
Total Expenses 71.07 86.58 -17.91
Operating Profit 1.05 0.28 275
Net Profit 0.38 -0.41 192.68
Equity Capital 25.06 24.9 -
Mindteck (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Intense Tech. 70.05 -3.11 154.81
Bodhtree Consul. 76.85 -2.84 153.39
R S Software (I) 59.15 -0.17 152.02
Mindteck (India) 59.40 -3.73 151.83
Onward Technolog 96.45 3.38 149.88
Cambridge Tech. 72.70 -0.62 142.71
IZMO 98.15 -0.25 125.83
Mindteck (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.51
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.48
Custodians 1.63
Other 20.28
Mindteck (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.14% -13.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.78% -17.86% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.01% -20.81% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.47% -16.09% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.17% -28.34% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -16.86% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Mindteck (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.10
65.95
Week Low/High 58.10
70.00
Month Low/High 58.10
77.00
YEAR Low/High 58.10
92.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
433.00

