Mindteck (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 517344
|Sector: IT
|NSE: MINDTECK
|ISIN Code: INE110B01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|59.40
|
-2.30
(-3.73%)
|
OPEN
65.95
|
HIGH
65.95
|
LOW
58.10
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|58.40
|
-2.25
(-3.71%)
|
OPEN
65.00
|
HIGH
65.00
|
LOW
57.20
About Mindteck (India) Ltd.
Mindteck, previously known as Hinditron was incorporated in 1991,and is been engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India. Hinditron has been instrumental in introducing companies like Digital Equipment, Textronix and Novellus in India. Its name was change to Mindteck consequent to the acquisition of the company by Embtech Hold...
Mindteck (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|152
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|43.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.94
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|69.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
Mindteck (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|71.74
|86.3
|-16.87
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.55
|-30.91
|Total Income
|72.12
|86.85
|-16.96
|Total Expenses
|71.07
|86.58
|-17.91
|Operating Profit
|1.05
|0.28
|275
|Net Profit
|0.38
|-0.41
|192.68
|Equity Capital
|25.06
|24.9
|-
Mindteck (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Intense Tech.
|70.05
|-3.11
|154.81
|Bodhtree Consul.
|76.85
|-2.84
|153.39
|R S Software (I)
|59.15
|-0.17
|152.02
|Mindteck (India)
|59.40
|-3.73
|151.83
|Onward Technolog
|96.45
|3.38
|149.88
|Cambridge Tech.
|72.70
|-0.62
|142.71
|IZMO
|98.15
|-0.25
|125.83
Mindteck (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mindteck (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.14%
|-13.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.78%
|-17.86%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.01%
|-20.81%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.47%
|-16.09%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.17%
|-28.34%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-16.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mindteck (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.10
|
|65.95
|Week Low/High
|58.10
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|58.10
|
|77.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.10
|
|92.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|433.00
