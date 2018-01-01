Mindteck (India) Ltd

Mindteck, previously known as Hinditron was incorporated in 1991,and is been engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India. Hinditron has been instrumental in introducing companies like Digital Equipment, Textronix and Novellus in India. Its name was change to Mindteck consequent to the acquisition of the company by Embtech Hold...> More