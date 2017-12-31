JUST IN
Mindvision Capital Ltd.

BSE: 530955 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE259E01032
BSE 10:21 | 12 Feb 11.25 -0.15
(-1.32%)
OPEN

11.25

 HIGH

11.25

 LOW

11.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mindvision Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.40
VOLUME 1400
52-Week high 12.07
52-Week low 9.98
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.25
Sell Qty 100.00
About Mindvision Capital Ltd.

Mindvision Capital Ltd

Kailash Ficom provides consultancy, share broking, and share trading services in India. It also engages in leasing and hire purchase activities. The company is based in Vadodara, India. Kailash Ficom was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on October 16, 1981 in the state of Gujarat as Kailash Pulse Mills and was converted into public limited company with a fresh certificate of incorpora...> More

Mindvision Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] -11.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mindvision Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.24 0.2 20
Other Income -
Total Income 0.24 0.2 20
Total Expenses 0.23 0.19 21.05
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.3 5.3 -
Mindvision Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Galada Finance 20.00 -1.23 6.00
Dharani Finance 12.00 -3.77 5.99
Finaventure Cap. 5.65 4.82 5.97
Mindvision Cap. 11.25 -1.32 5.96
Provestment Serv 11.55 3.03 5.89
K K Fincorp 10.45 4.81 5.85
IFL Promoters 0.80 0.00 5.81
Mindvision Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.28
Mindvision Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -29.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mindvision Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.25
11.25
Week Low/High 0.00
11.25
Month Low/High 11.25
11.00
YEAR Low/High 9.98
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
185.00

