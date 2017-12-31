Mindvision Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 530955
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE259E01032
|BSE 10:21 | 12 Feb
|11.25
|
-0.15
(-1.32%)
|
OPEN
11.25
|
HIGH
11.25
|
LOW
11.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mindvision Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.40
|VOLUME
|1400
|52-Week high
|12.07
|52-Week low
|9.98
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.25
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mindvision Capital Ltd.
Kailash Ficom provides consultancy, share broking, and share trading services in India. It also engages in leasing and hire purchase activities. The company is based in Vadodara, India. Kailash Ficom was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on October 16, 1981 in the state of Gujarat as Kailash Pulse Mills and was converted into public limited company with a fresh certificate of incorpora...> More
Mindvision Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-11.36
Mindvision Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.24
|0.2
|20
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.24
|0.2
|20
|Total Expenses
|0.23
|0.19
|21.05
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.3
|5.3
|-
Mindvision Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Galada Finance
|20.00
|-1.23
|6.00
|Dharani Finance
|12.00
|-3.77
|5.99
|Finaventure Cap.
|5.65
|4.82
|5.97
|Mindvision Cap.
|11.25
|-1.32
|5.96
|Provestment Serv
|11.55
|3.03
|5.89
|K K Fincorp
|10.45
|4.81
|5.85
|IFL Promoters
|0.80
|0.00
|5.81
Mindvision Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mindvision Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-29.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mindvision Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.25
|
|11.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.25
|Month Low/High
|11.25
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.98
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|185.00
