You are here » Home
» Company
» Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523373
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE281E01010
|
BSE
14:30 | 12 Mar
|
9.79
|
0.19
(1.98%)
|
OPEN
9.79
|
HIGH
9.79
|
LOW
9.79
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|10.81
|52-Week low
|5.40
|P/E
|18.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.79
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|9.79
|CLOSE
|9.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|10.81
|52-Week low
|5.40
|P/E
|18.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.79
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd
Mini Diamonds (India) Limited is engaged in the import and export of cut and polished diamond jewelry in India. It imports rough diamonds, cuts, polishes, and exports them. The company exports its products to the United States, Malaysia, Belgium, Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, Dubai, Canada, and Israel. Mini Diamonds (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the yea...> More
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.59
|37.7
|-13.55
|Other Income
|
|0.96
|-
|Total Income
|32.59
|38.66
|-15.7
|Total Expenses
|31.85
|37.95
|-16.07
|Operating Profit
|0.74
|0.71
|4.23
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.25
|-76
|Equity Capital
|3.45
|3.45
| -
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.86%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-53.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.79
|
|9.79
|Week Low/High
|9.42
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|9.42
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.40
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|55.00
Quick Links for Mini Diamonds (India):