JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523373 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE281E01010
BSE 14:30 | 12 Mar 9.79 0.19
(1.98%)
OPEN

9.79

 HIGH

9.79

 LOW

9.79
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 10.81
52-Week low 5.40
P/E 18.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.79
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 9.79
CLOSE 9.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 10.81
52-Week low 5.40
P/E 18.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.79
Sell Qty 200.00

About Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd.

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

Mini Diamonds (India) Limited is engaged in the import and export of cut and polished diamond jewelry in India. It imports rough diamonds, cuts, polishes, and exports them. The company exports its products to the United States, Malaysia, Belgium, Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, Dubai, Canada, and Israel. Mini Diamonds (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the yea...> More

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.59 37.7 -13.55
Other Income 0.96 -
Total Income 32.59 38.66 -15.7
Total Expenses 31.85 37.95 -16.07
Operating Profit 0.74 0.71 4.23
Net Profit 0.06 0.25 -76
Equity Capital 3.45 3.45 -
> More on Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Financials Results

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shukra Bullions 8.00 -1.11 4.02
Winsome Diamonds 0.35 -2.78 3.73
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Sunraj Diamond 4.47 4.93 2.38
> More on Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Peer Group

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.41
> More on Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.86% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -53.16% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.79
9.79
Week Low/High 9.42
10.00
Month Low/High 9.42
11.00
YEAR Low/High 5.40
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mini Diamonds (India):