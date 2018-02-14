JUST IN
Minolta Finance Ltd.

BSE: 532164 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE514C01018
BSE 15:15 | 16 Feb 0.52 -0.02
(-3.70%)
OPEN

0.52

 HIGH

0.52

 LOW

0.52
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Minolta Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Minolta Finance Ltd.

Minolta Finance Ltd

Minolta Finance Ltd was incorporates in the year 1993 with the objective of financial activities. It is a non-banking financial company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange since 1996 and also in Kolkata & Guwahati stock exchange. The company is mainly involved in the activities of inter corporate deposits, share trading, leasing & another financial...> More

Minolta Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Minolta Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.11 -9.09
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.11 -9.09
Total Expenses 0.06 0.03 100
Operating Profit 0.04 0.08 -50
Net Profit 0.04 0.08 -50
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Minolta Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suryakrupa Fin. 5.89 4.99 0.59
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Matra Realty 0.44 -4.35 0.54
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Indo Credit Cap. 0.66 -4.35 0.48
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
Minolta Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 49.85
Minolta Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -76.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Minolta Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.52
0.52
Week Low/High 0.00
0.52
Month Low/High 0.52
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.52
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.52
270.00

