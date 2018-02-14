Minolta Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 532164
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE514C01018
|BSE 15:15 | 16 Feb
|0.52
|
-0.02
(-3.70%)
|
OPEN
0.52
|
HIGH
0.52
|
LOW
0.52
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Minolta Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.52
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.54
|VOLUME
|4896
|52-Week high
|0.56
|52-Week low
|0.52
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.52
|Buy Qty
|18183.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Minolta Finance Ltd.
Minolta Finance Ltd was incorporates in the year 1993 with the objective of financial activities. It is a non-banking financial company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange since 1996 and also in Kolkata & Guwahati stock exchange. The company is mainly involved in the activities of inter corporate deposits, share trading, leasing & another financial...> More
Minolta Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On 14/11/2017 To Consider And Adopt Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qu
Minolta Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.09
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.09
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Minolta Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suryakrupa Fin.
|5.89
|4.99
|0.59
|Mid East Port.
|1.96
|4.81
|0.59
|Matra Realty
|0.44
|-4.35
|0.54
|Minolta Finance
|0.52
|-3.70
|0.52
|Indo Credit Cap.
|0.66
|-4.35
|0.48
|Devki Leasing
|1.26
|5.00
|0.44
|Jupiter Inds.
|4.27
|0.00
|0.43
Minolta Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Minolta Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-76.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Minolta Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.52
|
|0.52
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.52
|Month Low/High
|0.52
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.52
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|270.00
Quick Links for Minolta Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices