Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.

BSE: 505797 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE860N01012
BSE LIVE 10:05 | 07 Feb Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.31
VOLUME 70
52-Week high 11.35
52-Week low 10.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.65
Sell Qty 123.00
About Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat Ltd) was incorporated to manufacture rolled rings for bearing races. It commenced production at the ring rolling mill in April 1982. Its works is situated in Bharuch, Gujarat and has installed capacity of 21.30 Millions. In order to widen the range of rings manufactured in the plant, the Company undertook to establish facilities for the manufacture of forged combin...> More

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Net Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Equity Capital 3.58 3.58 -
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ANG Inds 5.05 -4.90 8.13
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94
Sai Moh Autolink 12.50 25.00 4.12
Mipco Seaml Ring 10.65 3.30 3.81
Gajra Bevel 2.39 -1.65 2.25
Coventry Coil. 3.55 4.72 1.60
K E W Inds. 1.05 -4.55 1.58
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.62
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.43
Indian Public 52.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.07
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.12%
3 Year -36.42% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.65
10.65
Week Low/High 0.00
10.65
Month Low/High 0.00
10.65
YEAR Low/High 10.31
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
100.00

