Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.
|BSE: 505797
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE860N01012
|
BSE
LIVE
10:05 | 07 Feb
|
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.31
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|11.35
|52-Week low
|10.31
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.65
|Sell Qty
|123.00
|OPEN
|10.65
|CLOSE
|10.31
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|11.35
|52-Week low
|10.31
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.65
|Sell Qty
|123.00
About Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat Ltd) was incorporated to manufacture rolled rings for bearing races. It commenced production at the ring rolling mill in April 1982. Its works is situated in Bharuch, Gujarat and has installed capacity of 21.30 Millions.
In order to widen the range of rings manufactured in the plant, the Company undertook to establish facilities for the manufacture of forged combin...> More
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - Financial Results
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - Peer Group
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-36.42%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.65
|
|10.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.65
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.65
|YEAR Low/High
|10.31
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|100.00
