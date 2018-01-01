MIRC Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 500279
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MIRCELECTR
|ISIN Code: INE831A01028
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|47.65
|
-0.30
(-0.63%)
|
OPEN
48.50
|
HIGH
48.50
|
LOW
47.30
|NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|47.65
|
-0.15
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
48.65
|
HIGH
48.65
|
LOW
47.30
About MIRC Electronics Ltd.
MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares a...> More
MIRC Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,101
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.83
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.10
News
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled On Monday February 12 2018 At Mumbai Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
MIRC Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|131.34
|136.3
|-3.64
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.55
|-16.36
|Total Income
|131.8
|136.85
|-3.69
|Total Expenses
|122.51
|152.19
|-19.5
|Operating Profit
|9.29
|-15.34
|160.56
|Net Profit
|2.94
|-24.55
|111.98
|Equity Capital
|23.1
|19.62
|-
MIRC Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amber Enterp.
|1114.20
|0.89
|3504.16
|Hawkins Cookers
|2805.00
|-0.69
|1483.84
|Genus Power
|53.40
|-1.02
|1373.45
|MIRC Electronics
|47.65
|-0.63
|1100.72
|LEEL Electricals
|239.35
|0.02
|965.30
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|489.35
|1.33
|874.96
|Orient Paper
|38.85
|1.44
|824.40
MIRC Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MIRC Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.70%
|-5.27%
|-0.02%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-15.14%
|-14.76%
|-1.64%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-2.06%
|-5.92%
|1.54%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|181.62%
|194.14%
|4.92%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|278.47%
|276.68%
|16.56%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|316.89%
|331.22%
|16.62%
|18.25%
MIRC Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.30
|
|48.50
|Week Low/High
|46.20
|
|53.00
|Month Low/High
|46.20
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.75
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.96
|
|65.00
