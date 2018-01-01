JUST IN
MIRC Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 500279 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MIRCELECTR ISIN Code: INE831A01028
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 47.65 -0.30
(-0.63%)
OPEN

48.50

 HIGH

48.50

 LOW

47.30
NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 47.65 -0.15
(-0.31%)
OPEN

48.65

 HIGH

48.65

 LOW

47.30
About MIRC Electronics Ltd.

MIRC Electronics Ltd

MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares a...

MIRC Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,101
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.83
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

MIRC Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 131.34 136.3 -3.64
Other Income 0.46 0.55 -16.36
Total Income 131.8 136.85 -3.69
Total Expenses 122.51 152.19 -19.5
Operating Profit 9.29 -15.34 160.56
Net Profit 2.94 -24.55 111.98
Equity Capital 23.1 19.62 -
MIRC Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amber Enterp. 1114.20 0.89 3504.16
Hawkins Cookers 2805.00 -0.69 1483.84
Genus Power 53.40 -1.02 1373.45
MIRC Electronics 47.65 -0.63 1100.72
LEEL Electricals 239.35 0.02 965.30
Butterfly Gan Ap 489.35 1.33 874.96
Orient Paper 38.85 1.44 824.40
MIRC Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.71
Banks/FIs 0.24
FIIs 1.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.61
MIRC Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.70% -5.27% -0.02% -0.99%
1 Month -15.14% -14.76% -1.64% -0.95%
3 Month -2.06% -5.92% 1.54% 0.87%
6 Month 181.62% 194.14% 4.92% 4.23%
1 Year 278.47% 276.68% 16.56% 16.00%
3 Year 316.89% 331.22% 16.62% 18.25%

MIRC Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.30
48.50
Week Low/High 46.20
53.00
Month Low/High 46.20
59.00
YEAR Low/High 11.75
65.00
All TIME Low/High 1.96
65.00

Quick Links for MIRC Electronics: