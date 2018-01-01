MIRC Electronics Ltd

MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares a...> More