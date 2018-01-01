JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mirza International Ltd

Mirza International Ltd.

BSE: 526642 Sector: Others
NSE: MIRZAINT ISIN Code: INE771A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 122.95 0.40
(0.33%)
OPEN

123.25

 HIGH

123.30

 LOW

121.35
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 123.00 0.20
(0.16%)
OPEN

123.95

 HIGH

123.95

 LOW

121.55
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 123.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 122.55
VOLUME 24575
52-Week high 183.00
52-Week low 83.90
P/E 18.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,479
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 123.25
CLOSE 122.55
VOLUME 24575
52-Week high 183.00
52-Week low 83.90
P/E 18.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,479
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mirza International Ltd.

Mirza International Ltd

Mirza Tanners(MTL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid Mirza in 1979 is into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories. The company tapped the capital market in Sep 1994. The company to set up a factory to manufacture 6 lac pairs of shoe uppers and 4.5 lac pairs of shoes pa at Shahjani-Unnao, UP, to increase the capacity of the tannery units from 50 lac sq ft ...> More

Mirza International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,479
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.89
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.73
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mirza International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 253.95 228.03 11.37
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 253.99 228.05 11.37
Total Expenses 207.9 188.12 10.51
Operating Profit 46.08 39.92 15.43
Net Profit 20.91 17.29 20.94
Equity Capital 24.06 24.06 -
> More on Mirza International Ltd Financials Results

Mirza International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bata India 710.90 0.40 9136.49
Relaxo Footwear 618.90 0.59 7451.56
Mirza Internatio 122.95 0.33 1479.09
Khadim India 664.85 -0.72 1194.74
Sreeleathers 235.55 1.14 592.64
Bhartiya Intl. 398.90 -2.37 485.06
> More on Mirza International Ltd Peer Group

Mirza International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.54
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 4.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.66
Indian Public 13.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.71
> More on Mirza International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mirza International Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/06 Centrum Broking Buy 143 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Centrum Broking Buy 86 PDF IconDetails
> More on Mirza International Ltd Research Reports

Mirza International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.96% -9.89% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.87% -10.90% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.49% -21.78% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.96% -25.68% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 38.61% 39.22% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 52.64% 49.09% 17.24% 19.01%

Mirza International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 121.35
123.30
Week Low/High 121.35
137.00
Month Low/High 121.35
141.00
YEAR Low/High 83.90
183.00
All TIME Low/High 2.35
183.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mirza International: