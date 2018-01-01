Mirza International Ltd

Mirza Tanners(MTL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid Mirza in 1979 is into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories. The company tapped the capital market in Sep 1994. The company to set up a factory to manufacture 6 lac pairs of shoe uppers and 4.5 lac pairs of shoes pa at Shahjani-Unnao, UP, to increase the capacity of the tannery units from 50 lac sq ft ...> More