Mirza International Ltd.
|BSE: 526642
|Sector: Others
|NSE: MIRZAINT
|ISIN Code: INE771A01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
122.95
|
0.40
(0.33%)
|
OPEN
123.25
|
HIGH
123.30
|
LOW
121.35
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
123.00
|
0.20
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
123.95
|
HIGH
123.95
|
LOW
121.55
About Mirza International Ltd.
Mirza International Ltd
Mirza Tanners(MTL), promoted by Irshad Mirza and Rashid Mirza in 1979 is into manufacture of finished leather, shoe uppers, shoes and leather accessories. The company tapped the capital market in Sep 1994.
The company to set up a factory to manufacture 6 lac pairs of shoe uppers and 4.5 lac pairs of shoes pa at Shahjani-Unnao, UP, to increase the capacity of the tannery units from 50 lac sq ft ...> More
Mirza International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mirza International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mirza International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|253.95
|228.03
|11.37
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|253.99
|228.05
|11.37
|Total Expenses
|207.9
|188.12
|10.51
|Operating Profit
|46.08
|39.92
|15.43
|Net Profit
|20.91
|17.29
|20.94
|Equity Capital
|24.06
|24.06
| -
Mirza International Ltd - Peer Group
Mirza International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mirza International Ltd - Research Reports
Mirza International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.96%
|-9.89%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.87%
|-10.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.49%
|-21.78%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.96%
|-25.68%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|38.61%
|39.22%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|52.64%
|49.09%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mirza International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|121.35
|
|123.30
|Week Low/High
|121.35
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|121.35
|
|141.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.90
|
|183.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.35
|
|183.00
Quick Links for Mirza International: