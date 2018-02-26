Mitshi India Ltd.
|BSE: 523782
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE844D01017
|BSE 15:07 | 12 Mar
|9.93
|
-0.52
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
9.93
|
HIGH
9.93
|
LOW
9.93
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mitshi India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.45
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|16.75
|52-Week low
|8.60
|P/E
|62.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.93
|Sell Qty
|90.00
About Mitshi India Ltd.
Mitshi India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-165.50
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Half Year Ended 30Th
Mitshi India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.91
|0.09
|911.11
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|0.99
|0.09
|1000
|Total Expenses
|0.78
|0.16
|387.5
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|-0.06
|450
|Net Profit
|0.2
|-0.07
|385.71
|Equity Capital
|8.8
|7.6
|-
Mitshi India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Beekay Niryat
|14.15
|4.74
|9.30
|Globe Commercial
|30.10
|-4.75
|9.03
|Sirohia & Sons
|8.68
|3.46
|8.91
|Mitshi India
|9.93
|-4.98
|8.74
|Sumeru Inds
|1.20
|0.00
|8.64
|Bangalore Fort
|17.55
|-1.40
|8.42
|Tavernier Res.
|13.40
|4.44
|8.01
Mitshi India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mitshi India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.73%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|117.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mitshi India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.93
|
|9.93
|Week Low/High
|9.93
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.93
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.60
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|25.00
