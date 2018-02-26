JUST IN
Mitshi India Ltd.

BSE: 523782 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE844D01017
BSE 15:07 | 12 Mar 9.93 -0.52
(-4.98%)
OPEN

9.93

 HIGH

9.93

 LOW

9.93
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mitshi India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mitshi India Ltd.

Mitshi India Ltd

Mitshi India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -165.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mitshi India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.91 0.09 911.11
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.99 0.09 1000
Total Expenses 0.78 0.16 387.5
Operating Profit 0.21 -0.06 450
Net Profit 0.2 -0.07 385.71
Equity Capital 8.8 7.6 -
Mitshi India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Beekay Niryat 14.15 4.74 9.30
Globe Commercial 30.10 -4.75 9.03
Sirohia & Sons 8.68 3.46 8.91
Mitshi India 9.93 -4.98 8.74
Sumeru Inds 1.20 0.00 8.64
Bangalore Fort 17.55 -1.40 8.42
Tavernier Res. 13.40 4.44 8.01
Mitshi India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.02
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.03
Mitshi India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.73% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 117.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mitshi India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.93
9.93
Week Low/High 9.93
11.00
Month Low/High 9.93
11.00
YEAR Low/High 8.60
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
25.00

