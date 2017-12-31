You are here » Home
Miven Machine Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 522036
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE338P01014
BSE
14:18 | 21 Feb
10.37
0.49
(4.96%)
OPEN
9.39
HIGH
10.37
LOW
9.39
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Miven Machine Tools Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.39
|CLOSE
|9.88
|VOLUME
|1400
|52-Week high
|11.90
|52-Week low
|9.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.37
|Sell Qty
|700.00
About Miven Machine Tools Ltd.
Miven Machine Tools Ltd
Miven Machine Tools Ltd(formerly Giddings & Lewis India Ltd) originally promoted by Mysore Kirloskar in 1985 in technical Collaboration with The Warner and Swasey Company, a Subsidiary of Giddings & Lewis Inc. USA to manufacture turning machines has completely came into the fold of Foreign partner by buying out the 38% equity stake of Mysore Kirloskars, the Indian Promoters. Subsequent to increasi...> More
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.48
|0.22
|118.18
|Other Income
|
|0.12
|-
|Total Income
|0.49
|0.34
|44.12
|Total Expenses
|0.75
|0.4
|87.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.26
|-0.06
|-333.33
|Net Profit
|-0.72
|-0.55
|-30.91
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - Peer Group
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.39
|
|10.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.37
|Month Low/High
|9.39
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.20
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.25
|
|85.00
Quick Links for Miven Machine Tools: