Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Miven Machine Tools Ltd(formerly Giddings & Lewis India Ltd) originally promoted by Mysore Kirloskar in 1985 in technical Collaboration with The Warner and Swasey Company, a Subsidiary of Giddings & Lewis Inc. USA to manufacture turning machines has completely came into the fold of Foreign partner by buying out the 38% equity stake of Mysore Kirloskars, the Indian Promoters. Subsequent to increasi...> More