Miven Machine Tools Ltd.

BSE: 522036 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE338P01014
BSE 14:18 | 21 Feb 10.37 0.49
(4.96%)
OPEN

9.39

 HIGH

10.37

 LOW

9.39
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Miven Machine Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.88
VOLUME 1400
52-Week high 11.90
52-Week low 9.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.37
Sell Qty 700.00
About Miven Machine Tools Ltd.

Miven Machine Tools Ltd

Miven Machine Tools Ltd(formerly Giddings & Lewis India Ltd) originally promoted by Mysore Kirloskar in 1985 in technical Collaboration with The Warner and Swasey Company, a Subsidiary of Giddings & Lewis Inc. USA to manufacture turning machines has completely came into the fold of Foreign partner by buying out the 38% equity stake of Mysore Kirloskars, the Indian Promoters. Subsequent to increasi...

Miven Machine Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -52.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Miven Machine Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.48 0.22 118.18
Other Income 0.12 -
Total Income 0.49 0.34 44.12
Total Expenses 0.75 0.4 87.5
Operating Profit -0.26 -0.06 -333.33
Net Profit -0.72 -0.55 -30.91
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
Shivagrico Impl. 6.10 1.67 3.06
EMA India 26.45 4.96 2.67
Incon Engineers 6.00 0.00 2.60
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.82
Miven Machine Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Miven Machine Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.39
10.37
Week Low/High 0.00
10.37
Month Low/High 9.39
10.00
YEAR Low/High 9.20
12.00
All TIME Low/High 4.25
85.00

