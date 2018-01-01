MMTC Ltd.
About MMTC Ltd.
MMTC Limited (MMTC) is one of the two highest foreign exchange earners for India and a leading international trading company. The Company was incorporated on 26th September 1963. A Five Star Export House status company is engaged in trading of Minerals Precious Metals Metals Coal & Hydro Carbons Fertilizers and Agro products. MMTC's diverse trade activities encompass Third Country Trade Joint Vent...
MMTC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,815
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|267.50
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.66
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.36
News
-
Tata Motors, LIC Housing among 46 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-week low
-
MMTC plans a full-fledged portal for transaction of gold and silver
-
MMTC aims to complete stake sale in Indian Commodity Exchange by 2017-end
-
TCS tops MOSL's wealth creation list; Coal India, Bhel wealth destroyers
-
MMTC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3387.11
|4942.24
|-31.47
|Other Income
|0.25
|104.25
|-99.76
|Total Income
|3387.36
|5046.49
|-32.88
|Total Expenses
|3370.67
|4932.71
|-31.67
|Operating Profit
|16.69
|113.78
|-85.33
|Net Profit
|6.26
|74.43
|-91.59
|Equity Capital
|100
|100
|-
MMTC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rain Industries
|393.00
|1.16
|13218.55
|Future Consumer
|50.35
|-4.64
|9634.14
|Aegis Logistics
|243.00
|0.19
|8116.20
|MMTC
|48.15
|5.36
|4815.00
|Shankara Build.
|1752.00
|1.13
|4003.32
|PTC India
|92.30
|2.38
|2732.17
|Optiemus Infra.
|221.35
|4.98
|1899.40
MMTC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MMTC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.65%
|-6.60%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.83%
|-15.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-31.65%
|-32.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.08%
|-19.83%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.34%
|-18.34%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-12.37%
|-13.57%
|17.24%
|19.02%
MMTC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.05
|
|48.90
|Week Low/High
|45.50
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|45.50
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.50
|
|102.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|2847.00
