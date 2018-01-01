JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » MMTC Ltd

MMTC Ltd.

BSE: 513377 Sector: Others
NSE: MMTC ISIN Code: INE123F01029
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 48.15 2.45
(5.36%)
OPEN

46.05

 HIGH

48.90

 LOW

46.05
NSE LIVE 15:19 | 12 Mar 48.10 2.25
(4.91%)
OPEN

46.25

 HIGH

48.95

 LOW

46.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 46.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 45.70
VOLUME 379696
52-Week high 101.60
52-Week low 45.50
P/E 267.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,815
Buy Price 48.15
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 48.30
Sell Qty 1026.00
OPEN 46.05
CLOSE 45.70
VOLUME 379696
52-Week high 101.60
52-Week low 45.50
P/E 267.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,815
Buy Price 48.15
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 48.30
Sell Qty 1026.00

About MMTC Ltd.

MMTC Ltd

MMTC Limited (MMTC) is one of the two highest foreign exchange earners for India and a leading international trading company. The Company was incorporated on 26th September 1963. A Five Star Export House status company is engaged in trading of Minerals Precious Metals Metals Coal & Hydro Carbons Fertilizers and Agro products. MMTC's diverse trade activities encompass Third Country Trade Joint Vent...> More

MMTC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,815
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 267.50
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.66
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

MMTC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3387.11 4942.24 -31.47
Other Income 0.25 104.25 -99.76
Total Income 3387.36 5046.49 -32.88
Total Expenses 3370.67 4932.71 -31.67
Operating Profit 16.69 113.78 -85.33
Net Profit 6.26 74.43 -91.59
Equity Capital 100 100 -
> More on MMTC Ltd Financials Results

MMTC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rain Industries 393.00 1.16 13218.55
Future Consumer 50.35 -4.64 9634.14
Aegis Logistics 243.00 0.19 8116.20
MMTC 48.15 5.36 4815.00
Shankara Build. 1752.00 1.13 4003.32
PTC India 92.30 2.38 2732.17
Optiemus Infra. 221.35 4.98 1899.40
> More on MMTC Ltd Peer Group

MMTC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 89.95
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.84
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.38
> More on MMTC Ltd Share Holding Pattern

MMTC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.65% -6.60% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.83% -15.24% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -31.65% -32.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.08% -19.83% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.34% -18.34% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -12.37% -13.57% 17.24% 19.02%

MMTC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.05
48.90
Week Low/High 45.50
52.00
Month Low/High 45.50
60.00
YEAR Low/High 45.50
102.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
2847.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for MMTC: