Mobile Telecommunications Ltd.

BSE: 532127 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE770B01026
BSE 10:16 | 01 Jan Mobile Telecommunications Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.71
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.85
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 3.90
52-Week low 2.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.71
Sell Qty 68574.00
About Mobile Telecommunications Ltd.

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd

Mobile Telecommunications is a Mumbai based technology services company, incorporated in the year 1995. The company is planning diversification into telecom services and product developments which leverage in the software arena. Leveraging upon its telecom infrastructure and call center facilities, Mobile is also planning to enter the VOIP market in domestic and international markets initial...> More

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   0.05
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.67 33.55 -2.62
Other Income -
Total Income 32.67 33.55 -2.62
Total Expenses 32.74 32.93 -0.58
Operating Profit -0.07 0.61 -111.48
Net Profit -0.46 0.07 -757.14
Equity Capital 13.95 13.95 -
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83
Mobile Telecom. 2.71 -4.91 37.80
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 17.35
VXL Instruments 8.73 4.30 11.63
Allied Computer. 0.54 -1.82 10.25
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.14
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.56% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -33.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.71
2.71
Week Low/High 0.00
2.71
Month Low/High 0.00
2.71
YEAR Low/High 2.50
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
28.00

