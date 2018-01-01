You are here » Home
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd.
|BSE: 532127
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE770B01026
|
BSE
10:16 | 01 Jan
|
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.85
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|2.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.71
|Sell Qty
|68574.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mobile Telecommunications Ltd.
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd
Mobile Telecommunications is a Mumbai based technology services company, incorporated in the year 1995.
The company is planning diversification into telecom services and product developments which leverage in the software arena.
Leveraging upon its telecom infrastructure and call center facilities, Mobile is also planning to enter the VOIP market in domestic and international markets initial
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.67
|33.55
|-2.62
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|32.67
|33.55
|-2.62
|Total Expenses
|32.74
|32.93
|-0.58
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|0.61
|-111.48
|Net Profit
|-0.46
|0.07
|-757.14
|Equity Capital
|13.95
|13.95
| -
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - Peer Group
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-33.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.71
|
|2.71
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.71
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.71
|YEAR Low/High
|2.50
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|28.00
