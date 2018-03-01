Modella Woollens Ltd.
|BSE: 503772
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE380D01012
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Mar
|5.09
|
0.24
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
5.09
|
HIGH
5.09
|
LOW
5.09
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Modella Woollens Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.85
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|6.26
|52-Week low
|4.21
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|5.09
|Buy Qty
|142500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Modella Woollens Ltd.
Modella Woollens Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-24.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.21
Announcement
-
-
-
-
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2017
-
-
Subject: Intimation Of Board Meeting To Take On Record Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months
Modella Woollens Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.07
|-85.71
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.07
|85.71
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.1
|90
|Equity Capital
|0.91
|0.91
|-
Modella Woollens Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sang Froid Labs
|1.05
|0.00
|0.54
|Synergy Cosmetic
|0.48
|-4.00
|0.54
|Beeyu Overseas
|0.37
|2.78
|0.52
|Modella Woollens
|5.09
|4.95
|0.46
|Blue Pearl
|15.38
|4.98
|0.40
|Acclaim Indus.
|0.63
|5.00
|0.32
|Pervasive Comm.
|9.60
|4.92
|0.10
Modella Woollens Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Modella Woollens Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.97%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.25%
Modella Woollens Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.09
|
|5.09
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.09
|Month Low/High
|4.85
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.21
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.21
|
|80.00
