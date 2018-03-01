JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Modella Woollens Ltd

Modella Woollens Ltd.

BSE: 503772 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE380D01012
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Mar 5.09 0.24
(4.95%)
OPEN

5.09

 HIGH

5.09

 LOW

5.09
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modella Woollens Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.85
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 6.26
52-Week low 4.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 5.09
Buy Qty 142500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.09
CLOSE 4.85
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 6.26
52-Week low 4.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 5.09
Buy Qty 142500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Modella Woollens Ltd.

Modella Woollens Ltd

Modella Woollens Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -24.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Modella Woollens Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.07 -85.71
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.07 85.71
Net Profit -0.01 -0.1 90
Equity Capital 0.91 0.91 -
> More on Modella Woollens Ltd Financials Results

Modella Woollens Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sang Froid Labs 1.05 0.00 0.54
Synergy Cosmetic 0.48 -4.00 0.54
Beeyu Overseas 0.37 2.78 0.52
Modella Woollens 5.09 4.95 0.46
Blue Pearl 15.38 4.98 0.40
Acclaim Indus. 0.63 5.00 0.32
Pervasive Comm. 9.60 4.92 0.10
> More on Modella Woollens Ltd Peer Group

Modella Woollens Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.70
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 19.47
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.88
> More on Modella Woollens Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Modella Woollens Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.97% 4.23%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.25%

Modella Woollens Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.09
5.09
Week Low/High 0.00
5.09
Month Low/High 4.85
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.21
6.00
All TIME Low/High 4.21
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Modella Woollens: