Modern Dairies Ltd.
|BSE: 519287
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE617B01011
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|8.77
|
0.27
(3.18%)
|
OPEN
8.21
|
HIGH
8.80
|
LOW
8.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Modern Dairies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.50
|VOLUME
|4611
|52-Week high
|24.65
|52-Week low
|8.17
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|8.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|8.77
|Sell Qty
|180.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Modern Dairies Ltd.
Registered in the State of Haryana, Modern Dairies Ltd is engaged in the business of production of dairy products like packed liquid milk, skimmed milkpowder, whole milk powder, infant milk food, pure ghee and butter. MDL is spearheaded by chairman Amarjit Goyal and managing director Krishan Kumar Goyal . During the year 1997-98, the company was declared sick by the BIFR and was reffered to IFC...> More
Modern Dairies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-34.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.26
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results (Reviewed) Of The Quarter / Half Year Ended 30
-
Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results (Reviewed) Of The Quarter / Half Year Ended 30
-
-
Modern Dairies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|112.61
|110
|2.37
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|-60
|Total Income
|112.63
|110.05
|2.34
|Total Expenses
|115.06
|112.25
|2.5
|Operating Profit
|-2.43
|-2.2
|-10.45
|Net Profit
|-3.64
|-9.43
|61.4
|Equity Capital
|23.32
|23.32
|-
Modern Dairies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ovobel Foods
|21.20
|4.43
|22.26
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
|Sunil Agro Foods
|64.45
|0.00
|19.34
|Rama Vision
|18.90
|0.00
|18.96
|NHC Foods
|14.75
|0.00
|17.49
Modern Dairies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Modern Dairies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.20%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.39%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-24.91%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-33.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Modern Dairies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.20
|
|8.80
|Week Low/High
|8.17
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.17
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.17
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|115.00
