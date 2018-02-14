JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Modern Dairies Ltd

Modern Dairies Ltd.

BSE: 519287 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE617B01011
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 8.77 0.27
(3.18%)
OPEN

8.21

 HIGH

8.80

 LOW

8.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modern Dairies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.50
VOLUME 4611
52-Week high 24.65
52-Week low 8.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 8.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 8.77
Sell Qty 180.00
OPEN 8.21
CLOSE 8.50
VOLUME 4611
52-Week high 24.65
52-Week low 8.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 8.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 8.77
Sell Qty 180.00

About Modern Dairies Ltd.

Modern Dairies Ltd

Registered in the State of Haryana, Modern Dairies Ltd is engaged in the business of production of dairy products like packed liquid milk, skimmed milkpowder, whole milk powder, infant milk food, pure ghee and butter. MDL is spearheaded by chairman Amarjit Goyal and managing director Krishan Kumar Goyal . During the year 1997-98, the company was declared sick by the BIFR and was reffered to IFC...> More

Modern Dairies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -34.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Modern Dairies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 112.61 110 2.37
Other Income 0.02 0.05 -60
Total Income 112.63 110.05 2.34
Total Expenses 115.06 112.25 2.5
Operating Profit -2.43 -2.2 -10.45
Net Profit -3.64 -9.43 61.4
Equity Capital 23.32 23.32 -
> More on Modern Dairies Ltd Financials Results

Modern Dairies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Sunil Agro Foods 64.45 0.00 19.34
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
NHC Foods 14.75 0.00 17.49
> More on Modern Dairies Ltd Peer Group

Modern Dairies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 48.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.80
> More on Modern Dairies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Modern Dairies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.46% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.20% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.39% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -24.91% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -33.26% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Modern Dairies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.20
8.80
Week Low/High 8.17
9.00
Month Low/High 8.17
10.00
YEAR Low/High 8.17
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
115.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Modern Dairies: