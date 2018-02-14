Modern Dairies Ltd

Registered in the State of Haryana, Modern Dairies Ltd is engaged in the business of production of dairy products like packed liquid milk, skimmed milkpowder, whole milk powder, infant milk food, pure ghee and butter. MDL is spearheaded by chairman Amarjit Goyal and managing director Krishan Kumar Goyal . During the year 1997-98, the company was declared sick by the BIFR and was reffered to IFC...> More