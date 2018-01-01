JUST IN
Modern India Ltd.

BSE: 503015 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE251D01023
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 08 Mar 43.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

43.00

 HIGH

43.00

 LOW

43.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modern India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Modern India Ltd.

Modern India Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'93 as a composite mill in India to manufacture fabric, Modern Mills (MML) was taken over by the present management in 1978. M P Jattia is the chairman. It has two plants, one in Mahalaxmi, Bombay, to manufacture textiles; and the second in Hubli, Karnataka, for food processing. It has also started undertaking real estate business. In 1994-95, 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs

Modern India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   161
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Modern India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.49 14.12 30.95
Other Income 5.21 2 160.5
Total Income 23.7 16.12 47.02
Total Expenses 20.8 16.12 29.03
Operating Profit 2.9 -
Net Profit -0.44 -1.58 72.15
Equity Capital 7.51 7.51 -
Modern India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SRS Real INFRA. 4.56 -5.00 183.31
J L Morison(I) 1328.75 -3.58 182.04
Steel Exchange 23.30 -4.51 177.03
Modern India 43.00 0.00 161.47
Competent Auto 250.95 1.74 154.33
Axtel Industries 92.95 0.27 150.11
Sicagen India 37.10 -2.11 146.80
Modern India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 2.28
FIIs 11.88
Insurance 2.99
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.83
Modern India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.96%
3 Month -18.87% NA 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.22%
1 Year -0.23% NA 16.61% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.68% 18.25%

Modern India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.00
43.00
Week Low/High 43.00
43.00
Month Low/High 43.00
47.00
YEAR Low/High 39.75
89.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
308.00

