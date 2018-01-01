Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., formerly known as Modern Home Credit & Capital Limited (MHCCL), was established as a private limited company on 1st Jul.'39 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 20th Nov.'70. Presently rechristened Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, MSSL was mainly involved in the business of laundering and processing of clothes/linen with its plant at Bo...> More