Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd.

BSE: 509760 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE370A01019
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 20 Feb 19.00 -0.95
(-4.76%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

19.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd.

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., formerly known as Modern Home Credit & Capital Limited (MHCCL), was established as a private limited company on 1st Jul.'39 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 20th Nov.'70. Presently rechristened Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, MSSL was mainly involved in the business of laundering and processing of clothes/linen with its plant at Bo...> More

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.74 0.45 64.44
Other Income 0.18 0.2 -10
Total Income 0.92 0.64 43.75
Total Expenses 0.77 0.7 10
Operating Profit 0.15 -0.06 350
Net Profit 0.1 -0.05 300
Equity Capital 2.93 2.93 -
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanungo Financi. 12.50 25.00 5.79
Bharat Bhushan 17.05 -3.67 5.76
Vintage Secur. 15.22 4.97 5.59
Modern Shares 19.00 -4.76 5.57
Onesource Ideas 18.00 -1.91 5.54
Typhoon Fin Ser 18.30 4.87 5.49
V B Desai Fin. 12.00 1.27 5.44
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.56
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.32% -0.70%
1 Month NA NA -1.29% -0.67%
3 Month 18.75% NA 1.89% 1.17%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.54%
1 Year -10.59% NA 16.96% 16.34%
3 Year -1.81% NA 17.03% 18.60%

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
19.00
Week Low/High 0.00
19.00
Month Low/High 19.00
19.00
YEAR Low/High 13.70
27.00
All TIME Low/High 3.61
50.00

