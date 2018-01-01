You are here » Home
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd.
|BSE: 509760
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE370A01019
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 20 Feb
|
19.00
|
-0.95
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
19.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|27.20
|52-Week low
|13.70
|P/E
|20.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|400.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|19.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|27.20
|52-Week low
|13.70
|P/E
|20.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|400.00
About Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd.
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., formerly known as Modern Home Credit & Capital Limited (MHCCL), was established as a private limited company on 1st Jul.'39 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 20th Nov.'70.
Presently rechristened Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, MSSL was mainly involved in the business of laundering and processing of clothes/linen with its plant at Bo...> More
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - Financial Results
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - Peer Group
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|18.75%
|NA
|1.89%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.54%
|1 Year
|-10.59%
|NA
|16.96%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|-1.81%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.60%
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|19.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.70
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.61
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Modern Shares & Stockbrokers: