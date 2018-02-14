Modern Steels Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, Modern Steels was formed with an object to manufacture carbon and alloy steel. It also has a rolling mill to convert billets into rolled products. While the melting capacity is 1 lac tpa, the rolling mill has a capacity of 50,000 tpa. The company was promoted by Amarjit Goyal, the Chairman and Krishan Goyal, the Managing Director. Its plant is situated at Gobindgarh, Punjab. ...> More