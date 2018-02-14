JUST IN
BSE: 513303 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE001F01019
BSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 18.40 0.70
(3.95%)
OPEN

16.85

 HIGH

18.40

 LOW

16.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modern Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Modern Steels Ltd.

Modern Steels Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, Modern Steels was formed with an object to manufacture carbon and alloy steel. It also has a rolling mill to convert billets into rolled products. While the melting capacity is 1 lac tpa, the rolling mill has a capacity of 50,000 tpa. The company was promoted by Amarjit Goyal, the Chairman and Krishan Goyal, the Managing Director. Its plant is situated at Gobindgarh, Punjab. ...> More

Modern Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -9.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Modern Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 96.5 76.42 26.28
Other Income 0.37 0.5 -26
Total Income 96.87 76.92 25.94
Total Expenses 105.26 75.3 39.79
Operating Profit -8.39 1.62 -617.9
Net Profit -10.12 -5.55 -82.34
Equity Capital 14.4 14.4 -
Modern Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aanchal Ispat 15.65 -4.86 32.63
Steelco Gujarat 6.86 -7.67 29.20
Zenith Birla 2.13 4.93 27.96
Modern Steel 18.40 3.95 25.32
Innoventive Ind. 4.20 -4.55 25.05
Ashiana Ispat 30.90 -4.92 24.60
Rish.Digh.Steel 44.50 4.71 24.43
Modern Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.53
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 32.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.18
Modern Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 13.58% NA 0.58% -0.29%
1 Month 11.52% NA -1.04% -0.26%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.58%
6 Month 20.50% NA 5.55% 4.96%
1 Year 137.42% NA 17.26% 16.81%
3 Year 84.00% NA 17.33% 19.08%

Modern Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.85
18.40
Week Low/High 15.40
18.40
Month Low/High 13.65
19.00
YEAR Low/High 5.65
30.00
All TIME Low/High 0.26
63.00

