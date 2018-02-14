Modern Steels Ltd.
About Modern Steels Ltd.
Incorporated in 1973, Modern Steels was formed with an object to manufacture carbon and alloy steel. It also has a rolling mill to convert billets into rolled products. While the melting capacity is 1 lac tpa, the rolling mill has a capacity of 50,000 tpa. The company was promoted by Amarjit Goyal, the Chairman and Krishan Goyal, the Managing Director. Its plant is situated at Gobindgarh, Punjab. ...> More
Modern Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-9.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.04
Announcement
Modern Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|96.5
|76.42
|26.28
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.5
|-26
|Total Income
|96.87
|76.92
|25.94
|Total Expenses
|105.26
|75.3
|39.79
|Operating Profit
|-8.39
|1.62
|-617.9
|Net Profit
|-10.12
|-5.55
|-82.34
|Equity Capital
|14.4
|14.4
|-
Modern Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aanchal Ispat
|15.65
|-4.86
|32.63
|Steelco Gujarat
|6.86
|-7.67
|29.20
|Zenith Birla
|2.13
|4.93
|27.96
|Modern Steel
|18.40
|3.95
|25.32
|Innoventive Ind.
|4.20
|-4.55
|25.05
|Ashiana Ispat
|30.90
|-4.92
|24.60
|Rish.Digh.Steel
|44.50
|4.71
|24.43
Modern Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Modern Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|13.58%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|11.52%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|20.50%
|NA
|5.55%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|137.42%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|84.00%
|NA
|17.33%
|19.08%
Modern Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.85
|
|18.40
|Week Low/High
|15.40
|
|18.40
|Month Low/High
|13.65
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.65
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|63.00
