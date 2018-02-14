JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Modi Naturals Ltd

Modi Naturals Ltd.

BSE: 519003 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE537F01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 113.90 -0.65
(-0.57%)
OPEN

115.00

 HIGH

116.00

 LOW

112.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modi Naturals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 115.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 114.55
VOLUME 6820
52-Week high 165.00
52-Week low 106.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 127
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 115.00
CLOSE 114.55
VOLUME 6820
52-Week high 165.00
52-Week low 106.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 127
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Modi Naturals Ltd.

Modi Naturals Ltd

Anil Modi Oil Industries Ltd, the New Delhi based company is engaged in production of Rice Bran Oil from its two plants located at Sunam in Punjab and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Neha Oils Ltd has been amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. ...> More

Modi Naturals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   127
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Modi Naturals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 85.65 92.12 -7.02
Other Income -
Total Income 85.65 92.12 -7.02
Total Expenses 85.79 91.2 -5.93
Operating Profit -0.14 0.92 -115.22
Net Profit -1.06 0.02 -5400
Equity Capital 11.12 11.12 -
> More on Modi Naturals Ltd Financials Results

Modi Naturals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gokul Refoils 13.75 0.73 181.36
Vijay Solvex 518.65 -1.99 165.97
CIAN Agro 47.15 0.00 131.97
Modi Naturals 113.90 -0.57 126.66
Ajanta Soya 48.60 -1.72 78.25
Ruchi Infrastr. 3.50 -4.37 71.82
Vegetable Prod. 3.96 -1.25 43.24
> More on Modi Naturals Ltd Peer Group

Modi Naturals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.20
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.43
> More on Modi Naturals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Modi Naturals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.15% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.71% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.79% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.49% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 564.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Modi Naturals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 112.55
116.00
Week Low/High 106.00
125.00
Month Low/High 106.00
143.00
YEAR Low/High 106.00
165.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
189.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Modi Naturals: