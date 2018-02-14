Modi Naturals Ltd.
|BSE: 519003
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE537F01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|113.90
|
-0.65
(-0.57%)
|
OPEN
115.00
|
HIGH
116.00
|
LOW
112.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Modi Naturals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|115.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|114.55
|VOLUME
|6820
|52-Week high
|165.00
|52-Week low
|106.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Modi Naturals Ltd.
Anil Modi Oil Industries Ltd, the New Delhi based company is engaged in production of Rice Bran Oil from its two plants located at Sunam in Punjab and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Neha Oils Ltd has been amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. ...> More
Modi Naturals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|127
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.30
Modi Naturals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|85.65
|92.12
|-7.02
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|85.65
|92.12
|-7.02
|Total Expenses
|85.79
|91.2
|-5.93
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|0.92
|-115.22
|Net Profit
|-1.06
|0.02
|-5400
|Equity Capital
|11.12
|11.12
|-
Modi Naturals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gokul Refoils
|13.75
|0.73
|181.36
|Vijay Solvex
|518.65
|-1.99
|165.97
|CIAN Agro
|47.15
|0.00
|131.97
|Modi Naturals
|113.90
|-0.57
|126.66
|Ajanta Soya
|48.60
|-1.72
|78.25
|Ruchi Infrastr.
|3.50
|-4.37
|71.82
|Vegetable Prod.
|3.96
|-1.25
|43.24
Modi Naturals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Modi Naturals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.15%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.71%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.79%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|564.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Modi Naturals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|112.55
|
|116.00
|Week Low/High
|106.00
|
|125.00
|Month Low/High
|106.00
|
|143.00
|YEAR Low/High
|106.00
|
|165.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|189.00
