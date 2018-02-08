Modi Rubber Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'71, Modi Rubber (MRL), a B K Modi group company, manufactures automobile tyres. It has entered into a technical collaboration with the German tyre major, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, to manufacture steel radial tyres for trucks. The company has a state-of-the-art plant at Modipuram, which is one of the most modern tyre manufacturing plants in Asia. The company has a 12....> More