Modi Rubber Ltd.

BSE: 500890 Sector: Auto
NSE: MODIRUBBER ISIN Code: INE832A01018
BSE LIVE 13:14 | 12 Mar 89.05 -0.95
(-1.06%)
OPEN

89.05

 HIGH

89.05

 LOW

89.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modi Rubber Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Modi Rubber Ltd.

Modi Rubber Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'71, Modi Rubber (MRL), a B K Modi group company, manufactures automobile tyres. It has entered into a technical collaboration with the German tyre major, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, to manufacture steel radial tyres for trucks. The company has a state-of-the-art plant at Modipuram, which is one of the most modern tyre manufacturing plants in Asia. The company has a 12....> More

Modi Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   223
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 59.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Modi Rubber Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.44 1.26 14.29
Other Income 1.52 7.63 -80.08
Total Income 2.96 8.89 -66.7
Total Expenses 8.47 5.42 56.27
Operating Profit -5.5 3.47 -258.5
Net Profit -6.53 3.03 -315.51
Equity Capital 25.04 25.04 -
Modi Rubber Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goodyear India 1187.95 0.00 2740.60
TVS Srichakra 3428.55 -2.07 2626.27
PTL Enterprises 49.00 1.24 324.38
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
Govind Rubber 14.60 -4.89 31.89
Modi Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.69
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.15
Modi Rubber Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.25% NA -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -10.05% NA -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month -15.99% NA 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month -22.57% NA 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 105.90% NA 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year 210.28% NA 16.59% 18.30%

Modi Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.05
89.05
Week Low/High 89.05
93.00
Month Low/High 89.05
102.00
YEAR Low/High 38.15
128.00
All TIME Low/High 14.90
175.00

