Modi Rubber Ltd.
|BSE: 500890
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MODIRUBBER
|ISIN Code: INE832A01018
|BSE LIVE 13:14 | 12 Mar
|89.05
|
-0.95
(-1.06%)
|
OPEN
89.05
|
HIGH
89.05
|
LOW
89.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Modi Rubber Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|89.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|90.00
|VOLUME
|85
|52-Week high
|128.00
|52-Week low
|38.15
|P/E
|20.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|223
|Buy Price
|89.05
|Buy Qty
|38.00
|Sell Price
|91.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Modi Rubber Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'71, Modi Rubber (MRL), a B K Modi group company, manufactures automobile tyres. It has entered into a technical collaboration with the German tyre major, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, to manufacture steel radial tyres for trucks. The company has a state-of-the-art plant at Modipuram, which is one of the most modern tyre manufacturing plants in Asia. The company has a 12....> More
Modi Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|223
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|59.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
Modi Rubber Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.44
|1.26
|14.29
|Other Income
|1.52
|7.63
|-80.08
|Total Income
|2.96
|8.89
|-66.7
|Total Expenses
|8.47
|5.42
|56.27
|Operating Profit
|-5.5
|3.47
|-258.5
|Net Profit
|-6.53
|3.03
|-315.51
|Equity Capital
|25.04
|25.04
|-
Modi Rubber Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Goodyear India
|1187.95
|0.00
|2740.60
|TVS Srichakra
|3428.55
|-2.07
|2626.27
|PTL Enterprises
|49.00
|1.24
|324.38
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
|Dunlop India
|10.41
|-2.16
|126.98
|Falcon Tyres
|6.70
|0.00
|51.91
|Govind Rubber
|14.60
|-4.89
|31.89
Modi Rubber Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.25%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-10.05%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-15.99%
|NA
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-22.57%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|105.90%
|NA
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|210.28%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.30%
Modi Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.05
|
|89.05
|Week Low/High
|89.05
|
|93.00
|Month Low/High
|89.05
|
|102.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.15
|
|128.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.90
|
|175.00
