Modipon Ltd.
|BSE: 503776
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MODIPON
|ISIN Code: INE170C01019
|BSE LIVE 11:05 | 08 Mar
|28.50
|
0.20
(0.71%)
|
OPEN
29.70
|
HIGH
29.70
|
LOW
28.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Modipon Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.30
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|65.85
|52-Week low
|23.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|28.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Modipon Ltd.
Modipon was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Modi group and Rohm & Haas (R&H), Philadelphia, US. Indofil Chemicals was amalgamated with Modipon with effect from Jul.'82. Initially, the company manufactured only synthetic yarn (nylon and polyester filament yarn). Subsequent to the amalgamation, Modipon entered into the field of leather chemicals, agro-chemicals and other industria...> More
Modipon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-70.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.40
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(5) in respect of acquisition under Reg. 10(1)(a) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(4A) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
Modipon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.88
|0.81
|8.64
|Operating Profit
|-0.87
|-0.81
|-7.41
|Net Profit
|-1.35
|-1.15
|-17.39
|Equity Capital
|11.58
|11.58
|-
Modipon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jayshree Chem.
|12.84
|0.31
|37.66
|Resonance Speci.
|31.80
|-0.63
|36.70
|Lime Chemicals
|70.00
|3.70
|34.16
|Modipon
|28.50
|0.71
|33.00
|Jyoti Resins
|71.05
|4.95
|28.42
|TCM
|76.40
|-4.98
|25.98
|Dynamic Inds.
|85.00
|-1.39
|25.75
Modipon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.14%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-9.38%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-19.83%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-17.39%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|16.60%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|18.25%
Modipon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.50
|
|29.70
|Week Low/High
|24.80
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|23.40
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.40
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.55
|
|300.00
