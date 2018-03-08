JUST IN
Modipon Ltd.

BSE: 503776 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MODIPON ISIN Code: INE170C01019
BSE LIVE 11:05 | 08 Mar 28.50 0.20
(0.71%)
OPEN

29.70

 HIGH

29.70

 LOW

28.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modipon Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Modipon Ltd.

Modipon Ltd

Modipon was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Modi group and Rohm & Haas (R&H), Philadelphia, US. Indofil Chemicals was amalgamated with Modipon with effect from Jul.'82. Initially, the company manufactured only synthetic yarn (nylon and polyester filament yarn). Subsequent to the amalgamation, Modipon entered into the field of leather chemicals, agro-chemicals and other industria...> More

Modipon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -70.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Modipon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.88 0.81 8.64
Operating Profit -0.87 -0.81 -7.41
Net Profit -1.35 -1.15 -17.39
Equity Capital 11.58 11.58 -
> More on Modipon Ltd Financials Results

Modipon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jayshree Chem. 12.84 0.31 37.66
Resonance Speci. 31.80 -0.63 36.70
Lime Chemicals 70.00 3.70 34.16
Modipon 28.50 0.71 33.00
Jyoti Resins 71.05 4.95 28.42
TCM 76.40 -4.98 25.98
Dynamic Inds. 85.00 -1.39 25.75
> More on Modipon Ltd Peer Group

Modipon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 9.63
Insurance 1.58
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 7.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.99
> More on Modipon Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Modipon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.14% NA 0.02% -0.99%
1 Month -9.38% NA -1.60% -0.95%
3 Month -19.83% NA 1.58% 0.87%
6 Month -17.39% NA 4.96% 4.23%
1 Year 0.00% NA 16.60% 16.00%
3 Year NA NA 16.67% 18.25%

Modipon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.50
29.70
Week Low/High 24.80
30.00
Month Low/High 23.40
31.00
YEAR Low/High 23.40
66.00
All TIME Low/High 3.55
300.00

