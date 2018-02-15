Modison Metals Ltd.
|BSE: 506261
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE737D01021
|BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|63.00
|
2.30
(3.79%)
|
OPEN
62.00
|
HIGH
63.60
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Modison Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|62.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.70
|VOLUME
|21706
|52-Week high
|92.50
|52-Week low
|52.70
|P/E
|17.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|205
|Buy Price
|63.00
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|63.15
|Sell Qty
|800.00
About Modison Metals Ltd.
Modison Metals Limited (MML) is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: Electrical Contacts and Silver Flatware. It manufactures electrical contacts for low, medium, high and extra high voltage switchgears. Silver Flatware is the other product manufactured by the Company. Modison Metals Limited was founded as a trading unit in 1965, by Mr. G.L. Modi, to deal in t...> More
Modison Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|205
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.95
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.65
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.68
Modison Metals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.85
|49.63
|-7.62
|Other Income
|0.72
|2.05
|-64.88
|Total Income
|46.57
|51.68
|-9.89
|Total Expenses
|40.82
|42.69
|-4.38
|Operating Profit
|5.75
|8.99
|-36.04
|Net Profit
|2.46
|4.26
|-42.25
|Equity Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|-
Modison Metals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indosolar
|7.31
|4.88
|271.98
|Websol Energy
|87.85
|2.57
|234.38
|Kirl. Electric
|33.10
|-0.75
|219.82
|Modison Metals
|63.00
|3.79
|204.75
|Indo Tech.Trans.
|177.50
|0.77
|188.50
|Lak. Electrical
|610.00
|1.19
|150.06
|Shilchar Tech.
|378.50
|0.30
|144.21
Modison Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Modison Metals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.24%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-15.09%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-15.15%
|NA
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-7.08%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-2.02%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|31.94%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.36%
Modison Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.50
|
|63.60
|Week Low/High
|60.00
|
|66.00
|Month Low/High
|60.00
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.70
|
|93.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|93.00
