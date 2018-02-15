JUST IN
Modison Metals Ltd.

BSE: 506261 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE737D01021
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 63.00 2.30
(3.79%)
OPEN

62.00

 HIGH

63.60

 LOW

61.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Modison Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Modison Metals Ltd.

Modison Metals Ltd

Modison Metals Limited (MML) is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: Electrical Contacts and Silver Flatware. It manufactures electrical contacts for low, medium, high and extra high voltage switchgears. Silver Flatware is the other product manufactured by the Company. Modison Metals Limited was founded as a trading unit in 1965, by Mr. G.L. Modi, to deal in t...> More

Modison Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   205
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.95
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Modison Metals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.85 49.63 -7.62
Other Income 0.72 2.05 -64.88
Total Income 46.57 51.68 -9.89
Total Expenses 40.82 42.69 -4.38
Operating Profit 5.75 8.99 -36.04
Net Profit 2.46 4.26 -42.25
Equity Capital 3.25 3.25 -
> More on Modison Metals Ltd Financials Results

Modison Metals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indosolar 7.31 4.88 271.98
Websol Energy 87.85 2.57 234.38
Kirl. Electric 33.10 -0.75 219.82
Modison Metals 63.00 3.79 204.75
Indo Tech.Trans. 177.50 0.77 188.50
Lak. Electrical 610.00 1.19 150.06
Shilchar Tech. 378.50 0.30 144.21
> More on Modison Metals Ltd Peer Group

Modison Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.31
> More on Modison Metals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Modison Metals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.24% NA 0.09% -0.90%
1 Month -15.09% NA -1.53% -0.87%
3 Month -15.15% NA 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month -7.08% NA 5.03% 4.32%
1 Year -2.02% NA 16.69% 16.10%
3 Year 31.94% NA 16.75% 18.36%

Modison Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.50
63.60
Week Low/High 60.00
66.00
Month Low/High 60.00
75.00
YEAR Low/High 52.70
93.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
93.00

