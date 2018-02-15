Modison Metals Ltd

Modison Metals Limited (MML) is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: Electrical Contacts and Silver Flatware. It manufactures electrical contacts for low, medium, high and extra high voltage switchgears. Silver Flatware is the other product manufactured by the Company. Modison Metals Limited was founded as a trading unit in 1965, by Mr. G.L. Modi, to deal in t...> More