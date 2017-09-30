JUST IN
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 530169 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE388C01017
BSE 10:48 | 12 Mar 14.03 0.66
(4.94%)
OPEN

13.37

 HIGH

14.03

 LOW

13.37
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd

Mohit Paper Mills, the New Delhi based company is into the business of writing and printing paper. The company uses agro based rawmaterials like bagasse, wheat straw/ green grass etc....> More

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.39 22.6 16.77
Other Income 0.06 0.04 50
Total Income 26.45 22.65 16.78
Total Expenses 24.66 20.76 18.79
Operating Profit 1.79 1.89 -5.29
Net Profit 0.4 0.55 -27.27
Equity Capital 14 14 -
> More on Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Financials Results

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nath Pulp & Pap 43.20 0.47 38.88
Sh. Karthik Pap. 16.00 0.00 30.59
Rainbow Papers 2.68 -1.47 28.46
Mohit Paper 14.03 4.94 19.64
Sh. Rajeshw. Pap 15.75 5.00 19.61
Sirpur Paper 10.64 4.93 18.08
Sr.Sakthi Paper 9.80 -4.30 16.11
> More on Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Peer Group

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.38
> More on Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.09% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 22.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 43.16% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 221.05% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.37
14.03
Week Low/High 12.50
14.03
Month Low/High 12.50
16.00
YEAR Low/High 9.33
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
18.00

