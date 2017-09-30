Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 530169
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE388C01017
|BSE 10:48 | 12 Mar
|14.03
|
0.66
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
13.37
|
HIGH
14.03
|
LOW
13.37
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.37
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|17.99
|52-Week low
|9.33
|P/E
|19.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|12.71
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.03
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|13.37
|CLOSE
|13.37
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|17.99
|52-Week low
|9.33
|P/E
|19.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|12.71
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.03
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.
Mohit Paper Mills, the New Delhi based company is into the business of writing and printing paper. The company uses agro based rawmaterials like bagasse, wheat straw/ green grass etc....> More
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.49
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.39
|22.6
|16.77
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Total Income
|26.45
|22.65
|16.78
|Total Expenses
|24.66
|20.76
|18.79
|Operating Profit
|1.79
|1.89
|-5.29
|Net Profit
|0.4
|0.55
|-27.27
|Equity Capital
|14
|14
|-
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nath Pulp & Pap
|43.20
|0.47
|38.88
|Sh. Karthik Pap.
|16.00
|0.00
|30.59
|Rainbow Papers
|2.68
|-1.47
|28.46
|Mohit Paper
|14.03
|4.94
|19.64
|Sh. Rajeshw. Pap
|15.75
|5.00
|19.61
|Sirpur Paper
|10.64
|4.93
|18.08
|Sr.Sakthi Paper
|9.80
|-4.30
|16.11
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.09%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|22.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|43.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|221.05%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.37
|
|14.03
|Week Low/High
|12.50
|
|14.03
|Month Low/High
|12.50
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.33
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|18.00
