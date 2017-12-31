Mohite Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532140
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE154B01015
|BSE 10:02 | 05 Mar
|17.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
17.25
|
HIGH
17.25
|
LOW
17.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mohite Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.25
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|10.45
|P/E
|8.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.25
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mohite Industries Ltd.
Incorporated on 31st Oct.'90 as a public limited company, R M Mohite Textiles (RMMTL) was promoted by Rsmchandra Maruti Mohite, Dilip R Mohite, A R Mohite, Arvind G Gaonkar and Shivaji R Mohite. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 22nd Mar.'91. The company set up a 100% export oriented cotton spinning unit to manufacture carded and combed yarn which commenced commercial p...> More
Mohite Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|35
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Nov 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|42.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
Announcement
Mohite Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.39
|16.88
|56.34
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.11
|-90.91
|Total Income
|26.4
|16.99
|55.39
|Total Expenses
|20.87
|12.27
|70.09
|Operating Profit
|5.53
|4.72
|17.16
|Net Profit
|0.55
|0.1
|450
|Equity Capital
|20.1
|20.1
|-
Mohite Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prime Urban
|14.80
|-1.00
|39.44
|Binayaka Tex Pr
|517.85
|-5.00
|36.77
|Pranav. Spinning
|18.85
|-0.79
|36.27
|Mohite Ind.
|17.25
|0.00
|34.67
|Rel. Chemotex
|86.55
|1.23
|34.62
|Sysco Indust.
|43.00
|-4.44
|34.18
|Jindal Cotex Ltd
|7.27
|1.68
|32.71
Mohite Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mohite Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.60%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-55.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mohite Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.25
|
|17.25
|Week Low/High
|17.25
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.60
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.45
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|380.00
Quick Links for Mohite Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices