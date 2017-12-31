JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mohite Industries Ltd

Mohite Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532140 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE154B01015
BSE 10:02 | 05 Mar 17.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

17.25

 HIGH

17.25

 LOW

17.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mohite Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 17.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.25
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 25.00
52-Week low 10.45
P/E 8.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 17.25
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 17.25
CLOSE 17.25
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 25.00
52-Week low 10.45
P/E 8.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 17.25
Sell Qty 2.00

About Mohite Industries Ltd.

Mohite Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 31st Oct.'90 as a public limited company, R M Mohite Textiles (RMMTL) was promoted by Rsmchandra Maruti Mohite, Dilip R Mohite, A R Mohite, Arvind G Gaonkar and Shivaji R Mohite. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 22nd Mar.'91. The company set up a 100% export oriented cotton spinning unit to manufacture carded and combed yarn which commenced commercial p...> More

Mohite Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Nov 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mohite Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.39 16.88 56.34
Other Income 0.01 0.11 -90.91
Total Income 26.4 16.99 55.39
Total Expenses 20.87 12.27 70.09
Operating Profit 5.53 4.72 17.16
Net Profit 0.55 0.1 450
Equity Capital 20.1 20.1 -
> More on Mohite Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mohite Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prime Urban 14.80 -1.00 39.44
Binayaka Tex Pr 517.85 -5.00 36.77
Pranav. Spinning 18.85 -0.79 36.27
Mohite Ind. 17.25 0.00 34.67
Rel. Chemotex 86.55 1.23 34.62
Sysco Indust. 43.00 -4.44 34.18
Jindal Cotex Ltd 7.27 1.68 32.71
> More on Mohite Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mohite Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.64
> More on Mohite Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mohite Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.60% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -55.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mohite Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.25
17.25
Week Low/High 17.25
17.00
Month Low/High 15.60
18.00
YEAR Low/High 10.45
25.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
380.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mohite Industries: