JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mohota Industries Ltd

Mohota Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530047 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MOHOTAIND ISIN Code: INE313D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 215.25 -2.30
(-1.06%)
OPEN

220.00

 HIGH

220.55

 LOW

212.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 213.45 -3.40
(-1.57%)
OPEN

217.10

 HIGH

223.00

 LOW

210.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 220.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 217.55
VOLUME 3109
52-Week high 434.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 52.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 314
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 215.25
Sell Qty 501.00
OPEN 220.00
CLOSE 217.55
VOLUME 3109
52-Week high 434.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 52.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 314
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 215.25
Sell Qty 501.00

About Mohota Industries Ltd.

Mohota Industries Ltd

Established in 1898 as a proprietary concern, Rai Saheb Rekchand Mohota Spinning and Weaving Mills was eventually converted into a partnership firm. To obtain a corporate status, the mill was converted into a private limited company on 10 Oct.'46. Subsequently, on 28 Feb.'89, it became a deemed public limited company. The company's mill started operations with an installed capacity of 12,000 sp...> More

Mohota Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   314
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Mohota Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.23 51.41 73.57
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 89.23 51.42 73.53
Total Expenses 84.4 47.98 75.91
Operating Profit 4.83 3.43 40.82
Net Profit 1.51 -0.18 938.89
Equity Capital 14.59 14.59 -
> More on Mohota Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mohota Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Voith Paper 788.00 4.27 345.93
Ashima 26.85 1.90 344.89
Nahar Spinning 92.75 -2.78 334.46
Mohota Indust. 215.25 -1.06 314.05
Nahar Indl. Ent. 76.30 -1.74 303.98
Lovable Lingerie 198.25 0.13 293.41
Loyal Textile 597.15 -0.03 287.83
> More on Mohota Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mohota Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.96
Banks/FIs 0.57
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.22
> More on Mohota Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mohota Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -23.13% -27.01% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -31.69% -31.59% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -46.28% -47.34% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.40% 7.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 195.47% 197.91% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 48.59% 48.63% 17.24% 19.01%

Mohota Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 212.00
220.55
Week Low/High 212.00
290.00
Month Low/High 212.00
345.00
YEAR Low/High 65.00
434.00
All TIME Low/High 6.69
434.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mohota Industries: