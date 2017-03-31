Mohota Industries Ltd

Established in 1898 as a proprietary concern, Rai Saheb Rekchand Mohota Spinning and Weaving Mills was eventually converted into a partnership firm. To obtain a corporate status, the mill was converted into a private limited company on 10 Oct.'46. Subsequently, on 28 Feb.'89, it became a deemed public limited company. The company's mill started operations with an installed capacity of 12,000 sp...> More