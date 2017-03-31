Mohota Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530047
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MOHOTAIND
|ISIN Code: INE313D01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|215.25
|
-2.30
(-1.06%)
|
OPEN
220.00
|
HIGH
220.55
|
LOW
212.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|213.45
|
-3.40
(-1.57%)
|
OPEN
217.10
|
HIGH
223.00
|
LOW
210.35
|OPEN
|220.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|217.55
|VOLUME
|3109
|52-Week high
|434.00
|52-Week low
|65.00
|P/E
|52.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|314
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|215.25
|Sell Qty
|501.00
|OPEN
|217.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|216.85
|VOLUME
|12807
|52-Week high
|444.00
|52-Week low
|63.30
|P/E
|52.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|314
|Buy Price
|215.00
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|215.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Mohota Industries Ltd.
Established in 1898 as a proprietary concern, Rai Saheb Rekchand Mohota Spinning and Weaving Mills was eventually converted into a partnership firm. To obtain a corporate status, the mill was converted into a private limited company on 10 Oct.'46. Subsequently, on 28 Feb.'89, it became a deemed public limited company. The company's mill started operations with an installed capacity of 12,000 sp...> More
Mohota Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|314
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|52.12
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.32
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Results Financial Results For Quarter And Period Ended On 31.03.2017
Mohota Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.23
|51.41
|73.57
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|89.23
|51.42
|73.53
|Total Expenses
|84.4
|47.98
|75.91
|Operating Profit
|4.83
|3.43
|40.82
|Net Profit
|1.51
|-0.18
|938.89
|Equity Capital
|14.59
|14.59
|-
Mohota Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Voith Paper
|788.00
|4.27
|345.93
|Ashima
|26.85
|1.90
|344.89
|Nahar Spinning
|92.75
|-2.78
|334.46
|Mohota Indust.
|215.25
|-1.06
|314.05
|Nahar Indl. Ent.
|76.30
|-1.74
|303.98
|Lovable Lingerie
|198.25
|0.13
|293.41
|Loyal Textile
|597.15
|-0.03
|287.83
Mohota Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mohota Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-23.13%
|-27.01%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-31.69%
|-31.59%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-46.28%
|-47.34%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.40%
|7.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|195.47%
|197.91%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|48.59%
|48.63%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mohota Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|212.00
|
|220.55
|Week Low/High
|212.00
|
|290.00
|Month Low/High
|212.00
|
|345.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.00
|
|434.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.69
|
|434.00
