Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 526263
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MOLDTECH
|ISIN Code: INE835B01035
|
BSE
15:21 | 12 Mar
|
53.85
|
-1.65
(-2.97%)
|
OPEN
56.00
|
HIGH
56.00
|
LOW
52.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
51.20
|
-1.85
(-3.49%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.70
|
LOW
50.40
About Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Mold-Tek Plastics, is one of the leading manufacturers of injection and blow moulded plastic items in India with sophisticated in-house toolroom facilities. The company is spear headed by J Lakshmana Rao who is the chairman and managing director.
The plastic containers are used mainly for packing paints, lubricants, chemicals, etc. Vicks inhaler, Vick...> More
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.54
|16.76
|-13.25
|Other Income
|1.67
|0.31
|438.71
|Total Income
|16.21
|17.07
|-5.04
|Total Expenses
|13.65
|14.68
|-7.02
|Operating Profit
|2.56
|2.38
|7.56
|Net Profit
|1.16
|1.33
|-12.78
|Equity Capital
|5.49
|5.36
| -
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.10%
|-14.45%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.53%
|-21.17%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.46%
|-28.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.22%
|-4.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.89%
|6.11%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|20.74%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.80
|
|56.00
|Week Low/High
|52.30
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|52.30
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.55
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.23
|
|123.00
