Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 526263 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MOLDTECH ISIN Code: INE835B01035
BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 53.85 -1.65
(-2.97%)
OPEN

56.00

 HIGH

56.00

 LOW

52.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 51.20 -1.85
(-3.49%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.70

 LOW

50.40
OPEN 56.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 55.50
VOLUME 400448
52-Week high 82.00
52-Week low 45.55
P/E 26.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 148
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 53.85
Sell Qty 90.00
About Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Mold-Tek Plastics, is one of the leading manufacturers of injection and blow moulded plastic items in India with sophisticated in-house toolroom facilities. The company is spear headed by J Lakshmana Rao who is the chairman and managing director. The plastic containers are used mainly for packing paints, lubricants, chemicals, etc. Vicks inhaler, Vick...> More

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   148
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.40
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.54 16.76 -13.25
Other Income 1.67 0.31 438.71
Total Income 16.21 17.07 -5.04
Total Expenses 13.65 14.68 -7.02
Operating Profit 2.56 2.38 7.56
Net Profit 1.16 1.33 -12.78
Equity Capital 5.49 5.36 -
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajoo Engineers 50.90 1.50 313.04
Singer India 52.45 0.87 281.66
Cimmco 88.95 0.28 243.28
Mold-Tek Technol 53.85 -2.97 147.82
Loyal Equipments 52.90 5.80 53.96
ATV Projects 9.85 -3.53 52.32
Hind.Dorr-Oliver 6.00 -4.91 43.20
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.76
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 2.36
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.10
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.10% -14.45% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.53% -21.17% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.46% -28.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.22% -4.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.89% 6.11% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 20.74% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.80
56.00
Week Low/High 52.30
61.00
Month Low/High 52.30
65.00
YEAR Low/High 45.55
82.00
All TIME Low/High 0.23
123.00

