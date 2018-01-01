Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Mold-Tek Plastics, is one of the leading manufacturers of injection and blow moulded plastic items in India with sophisticated in-house toolroom facilities. The company is spear headed by J Lakshmana Rao who is the chairman and managing director. The plastic containers are used mainly for packing paints, lubricants, chemicals, etc. Vicks inhaler, Vick...> More