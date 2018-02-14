JUST IN
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.

BSE: 511551 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE903D01011
BSE LIVE 15:08 | 12 Mar 64.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

65.90

 HIGH

66.80

 LOW

63.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 65.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 64.00
VOLUME 3929
52-Week high 99.00
52-Week low 25.45
P/E 17.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 194
Buy Price 64.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 64.50
Sell Qty 75.00
About Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Dec.'93, Networth Stock Broking Ltd. formerly known as Networth Finance (NFL) was promoted by R F Mutha and S P Jain. The company entered capital market with a public issue on 8 Aug.'94 to meet the cost of acquiring membership in the capital market segment of the NSE and to the meet the infrastructure cost including computerisation, communication and furnishing of the office. ...> More

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   194
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.79 13.17 65.45
Other Income 1.77 0.73 142.47
Total Income 23.56 13.89 69.62
Total Expenses 16.3 10.59 53.92
Operating Profit 7.26 3.3 120
Net Profit 4.23 1.9 122.63
Equity Capital 30.31 30.31 -
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
LKP Finance 162.95 4.99 202.38
Stampede Cap. 8.79 0.92 201.29
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
Monarch Networth 64.00 0.00 193.98
Coral India Fin. 38.10 2.97 190.12
Dolat Investment 10.64 0.00 187.26
Inventure Grow. 22.10 4.99 185.64
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.29
Banks/FIs 0.99
FIIs 2.77
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.07
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.45% NA 0.50% -0.62%
1 Month -19.04% NA -1.12% -0.59%
3 Month -15.12% NA 2.07% 1.25%
6 Month -20.45% NA 5.46% 4.62%
1 Year 73.68% NA 17.17% 16.43%
3 Year 80.28% NA 17.23% 18.69%

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.00
66.80
Week Low/High 62.05
72.00
Month Low/High 62.05
82.00
YEAR Low/High 25.45
99.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
230.00

