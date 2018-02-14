Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Dec.'93, Networth Stock Broking Ltd. formerly known as Networth Finance (NFL) was promoted by R F Mutha and S P Jain. The company entered capital market with a public issue on 8 Aug.'94 to meet the cost of acquiring membership in the capital market segment of the NSE and to the meet the infrastructure cost including computerisation, communication and furnishing of the office. ...> More