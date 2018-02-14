You are here » Home
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 511551
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE903D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
15:08 | 12 Mar
|
64.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
65.90
|
HIGH
66.80
|
LOW
63.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|65.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.00
|VOLUME
|3929
|52-Week high
|99.00
|52-Week low
|25.45
|P/E
|17.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|194
|Buy Price
|64.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|64.50
|Sell Qty
|75.00
|OPEN
|65.90
|CLOSE
|64.00
|VOLUME
|3929
|52-Week high
|99.00
|52-Week low
|25.45
|P/E
|17.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|194
|Buy Price
|64.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|64.50
|Sell Qty
|75.00
About Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
Incorporated on 2 Dec.'93, Networth Stock Broking Ltd. formerly known as Networth Finance (NFL) was promoted by R F Mutha and S P Jain. The company entered capital market with a public issue on 8 Aug.'94 to meet the cost of acquiring membership in the capital market segment of the NSE and to the meet the infrastructure cost including computerisation, communication and furnishing of the office.
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.79
|13.17
|65.45
|Other Income
|1.77
|0.73
|142.47
|Total Income
|23.56
|13.89
|69.62
|Total Expenses
|16.3
|10.59
|53.92
|Operating Profit
|7.26
|3.3
|120
|Net Profit
|4.23
|1.9
|122.63
|Equity Capital
|30.31
|30.31
| -
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Peer Group
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.45%
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|-19.04%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-15.12%
|NA
|2.07%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|-20.45%
|NA
|5.46%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|73.68%
|NA
|17.17%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|80.28%
|NA
|17.23%
|18.69%
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.00
|
|66.80
|Week Low/High
|62.05
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|62.05
|
|82.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.45
|
|99.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|230.00
Quick Links for Monarch Networth Capital: