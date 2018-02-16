JUST IN
Monnet Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532078 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE407E01029
BSE 15:14 | 16 Feb 10.20 0.02
(0.20%)
OPEN

10.20

 HIGH

10.20

 LOW

10.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Monnet Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.18
VOLUME 55
52-Week high 18.30
52-Week low 7.12
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 10.20
Buy Qty 1561.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Monnet Industries Ltd.

Monnet Industries Ltd

Originally promoted by M P Saraf as Annapurna Engineering Pvt Ltd in 1982, Monnet Industries was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'84. In Jul.'89, Sandeep Jajodia, the present managing director, became the promoter of the company. In Apr.'92, pursuant to the company having set up the ferro chrome project, the name was changed to Monnet Ferro Alloys. Till 1991, no major operations ...> More

Monnet Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -253.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Monnet Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 3.03 5.12 -40.82
Total Income 3.03 5.12 -40.82
Total Expenses 0.11 0.18 -38.89
Operating Profit 2.91 4.94 -41.09
Net Profit 0.17 -0.07 342.86
Equity Capital 3.68 3.68 -
Monnet Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Auroma Coke 7.13 -4.93 4.51
Baroda Extrusion 0.28 -3.45 4.17
MFS Intercorp 8.85 -4.94 3.82
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
Nidhi Granites 16.40 4.79 1.23
Monnet Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 2.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.59
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.63
Monnet Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.15% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -59.12% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Monnet Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.20
10.20
Week Low/High 0.00
10.20
Month Low/High 9.70
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.12
18.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
10000.00

