About Monnet Industries Ltd.
Originally promoted by M P Saraf as Annapurna Engineering Pvt Ltd in 1982, Monnet Industries was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'84. In Jul.'89, Sandeep Jajodia, the present managing director, became the promoter of the company. In Apr.'92, pursuant to the company having set up the ferro chrome project, the name was changed to Monnet Ferro Alloys. Till 1991, no major operations ...> More
Monnet Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-253.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.04
Monnet Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|3.03
|5.12
|-40.82
|Total Income
|3.03
|5.12
|-40.82
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.18
|-38.89
|Operating Profit
|2.91
|4.94
|-41.09
|Net Profit
|0.17
|-0.07
|342.86
|Equity Capital
|3.68
|3.68
|-
Monnet Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Auroma Coke
|7.13
|-4.93
|4.51
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.28
|-3.45
|4.17
|MFS Intercorp
|8.85
|-4.94
|3.82
|Monnet Inds.
|10.20
|0.20
|3.75
|Foundry Fuel
|4.59
|4.32
|3.68
|Kachchh Minerals
|2.71
|-4.91
|1.44
|Nidhi Granites
|16.40
|4.79
|1.23
Monnet Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-59.12%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Monnet Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.20
|
|10.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.20
|Month Low/High
|9.70
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.12
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|10000.00
