Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd

Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL), formerly known as Monnet Ispat Limited (MIL) was incorporated on 1st February 1990. The Company was promoted jointly by Sandeep Jajodia and Jindal Strips, its principal activities are to manufacture and market Sponge Iron, Steel and Ferro Alloys. In addition, MIEL is engaged in mining of coal and power generation for captive consumption. For the manufacturing ...> More