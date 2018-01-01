You are here » Home
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 513446
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MONNETISPA
|ISIN Code: INE743C01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
21.45
|
-1.40
(-6.13%)
|
OPEN
22.60
|
HIGH
23.50
|
LOW
20.95
|
NSE
LIVE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
21.45
|
-1.25
(-5.51%)
|
OPEN
22.90
|
HIGH
24.50
|
LOW
21.00
About Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd.
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd
Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL), formerly known as Monnet Ispat Limited (MIL) was incorporated on 1st February 1990. The Company was promoted jointly by Sandeep Jajodia and Jindal Strips, its principal activities are to manufacture and market Sponge Iron, Steel and Ferro Alloys. In addition, MIEL is engaged in mining of coal and power generation for captive consumption. For the manufacturing ...> More
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|320.48
|240.84
|33.07
|Other Income
|1.94
|5.7
|-65.96
|Total Income
|322.42
|246.54
|30.78
|Total Expenses
|326.7
|384.79
|-15.1
|Operating Profit
|-4.28
|-138.25
|96.9
|Net Profit
|-396.6
|-506.64
|21.72
|Equity Capital
|200.77
|200.77
| -
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - Peer Group
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.13%
|-20.26%
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-20.85%
|-18.29%
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|-35.59%
|-33.39%
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|-26.42%
|-25.78%
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|-37.92%
|-39.66%
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|-67.20%
|-67.28%
|17.24%
|19.07%
Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.95
|
|23.50
|Week Low/High
|20.95
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|20.95
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.95
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|710.00
Quick Links for Monnet Ispat & Energy: