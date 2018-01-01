JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd.

BSE: 513446 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MONNETISPA ISIN Code: INE743C01013
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 21.45 -1.40
(-6.13%)
OPEN

22.60

 HIGH

23.50

 LOW

20.95
NSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar 21.45 -1.25
(-5.51%)
OPEN

22.90

 HIGH

24.50

 LOW

21.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.85
VOLUME 322570
52-Week high 44.50
52-Week low 20.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 431
Buy Price 21.40
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 21.50
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 22.60
CLOSE 22.85
VOLUME 322570
52-Week high 44.50
52-Week low 20.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 431
Buy Price 21.40
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 21.50
Sell Qty 500.00

About Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd.

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd

Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL), formerly known as Monnet Ispat Limited (MIL) was incorporated on 1st February 1990. The Company was promoted jointly by Sandeep Jajodia and Jindal Strips, its principal activities are to manufacture and market Sponge Iron, Steel and Ferro Alloys. In addition, MIEL is engaged in mining of coal and power generation for captive consumption. For the manufacturing ...> More

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   431
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -94.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 320.48 240.84 33.07
Other Income 1.94 5.7 -65.96
Total Income 322.42 246.54 30.78
Total Expenses 326.7 384.79 -15.1
Operating Profit -4.28 -138.25 96.9
Net Profit -396.6 -506.64 21.72
Equity Capital 200.77 200.77 -
> More on Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Financials Results

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Wire 116.00 -1.02 521.42
Rudra Global 203.80 2.33 490.95
Salasar Techno 341.00 -0.39 452.85
Monnet Ispat 21.45 -6.13 430.65
Lloyds Metals 15.65 -0.63 348.37
Gallantt Metal 41.95 -1.29 341.14
Rama Steel Tubes 189.00 3.22 317.52
> More on Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Peer Group

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.27
Banks/FIs 47.02
FIIs 2.98
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 10.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.05
> More on Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.13% -20.26% 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -20.85% -18.29% -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month -35.59% -33.39% 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month -26.42% -25.78% 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year -37.92% -39.66% 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year -67.20% -67.28% 17.24% 19.07%

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.95
23.50
Week Low/High 20.95
27.00
Month Low/High 20.95
31.00
YEAR Low/High 20.95
45.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
710.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Monnet Ispat & Energy: