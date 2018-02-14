Monotype India Ltd.
|BSE: 505343
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE811D01024
|BSE LIVE 15:21 | 09 Mar
|2.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.20
|
HIGH
2.20
|
LOW
2.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Monotype India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.20
|VOLUME
|9135
|52-Week high
|22.55
|52-Week low
|2.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|155
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.20
|Sell Qty
|969900.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|155
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Monotype India Ltd.
Monytype India was Incorporated on 30th September 1974, at Calcutta as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 23rd October, 1976. The Company's object is to manufacture and/or import of `Monotype' hot metal typecasting machines; Monophoto filmsetting machines; Monotype computerised information systems Lithotex process cameras; Lithoprintex step and repeat machi...> More
Monotype India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|155
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.50
Announcement
Monotype India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|116.06
|8.52
|1262.21
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.23
|-82.61
|Total Income
|116.1
|8.75
|1226.86
|Total Expenses
|94.83
|1.75
|5318.86
|Operating Profit
|21.27
|7
|203.86
|Net Profit
|17.38
|3.1
|460.65
|Equity Capital
|70.31
|70.31
|-
Monotype India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sakthi Finance
|32.00
|2.89
|160.00
|Alps Motor Fin
|15.65
|-1.88
|159.00
|Inditrade Cap.
|66.25
|-1.71
|154.69
|Monotype India
|2.20
|0.00
|154.68
|Sai Baba Invt.
|13.63
|0.00
|153.61
|Golden Goenka
|7.90
|-4.82
|150.29
|Oscar Investment
|84.95
|-6.44
|146.79
Monotype India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Monotype India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-30.16%
|NA
|-1.52%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.66%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-85.94%
|NA
|5.04%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-87.72%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-84.70%
|NA
|16.76%
|18.37%
Monotype India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.20
|Week Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.20
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.20
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.51
|
|37.00
