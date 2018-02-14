Monotype India Ltd

Monytype India was Incorporated on 30th September 1974, at Calcutta as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 23rd October, 1976. The Company's object is to manufacture and/or import of `Monotype' hot metal typecasting machines; Monophoto filmsetting machines; Monotype computerised information systems Lithotex process cameras; Lithoprintex step and repeat machi...> More