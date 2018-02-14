JUST IN
Monotype India Ltd.

BSE: 505343 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE811D01024
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 09 Mar 2.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.20

 HIGH

2.20

 LOW

2.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Monotype India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Monotype India Ltd.

Monytype India was Incorporated on 30th September 1974, at Calcutta as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 23rd October, 1976. The Company's object is to manufacture and/or import of `Monotype' hot metal typecasting machines; Monophoto filmsetting machines; Monotype computerised information systems Lithotex process cameras; Lithoprintex step and repeat machi...> More

Monotype India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   155
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Monotype India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 116.06 8.52 1262.21
Other Income 0.04 0.23 -82.61
Total Income 116.1 8.75 1226.86
Total Expenses 94.83 1.75 5318.86
Operating Profit 21.27 7 203.86
Net Profit 17.38 3.1 460.65
Equity Capital 70.31 70.31 -
> More on Monotype India Ltd Financials Results

Monotype India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sakthi Finance 32.00 2.89 160.00
Alps Motor Fin 15.65 -1.88 159.00
Inditrade Cap. 66.25 -1.71 154.69
Monotype India 2.20 0.00 154.68
Sai Baba Invt. 13.63 0.00 153.61
Golden Goenka 7.90 -4.82 150.29
Oscar Investment 84.95 -6.44 146.79
> More on Monotype India Ltd Peer Group

Monotype India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.41
> More on Monotype India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Monotype India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.09% -0.89%
1 Month -30.16% NA -1.52% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.66% 0.97%
6 Month -85.94% NA 5.04% 4.34%
1 Year -87.72% NA 16.69% 16.12%
3 Year -84.70% NA 16.76% 18.37%

Monotype India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.20
2.20
Week Low/High 2.20
2.00
Month Low/High 2.20
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.20
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.51
37.00

