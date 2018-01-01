JUST IN
Monsanto India Ltd.

BSE: 524084 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: MONSANTO ISIN Code: INE274B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2575.25 13.25
(0.52%)
OPEN

2549.75

 HIGH

2588.95

 LOW

2530.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2591.25 31.55
(1.23%)
OPEN

2562.95

 HIGH

2604.00

 LOW

2520.00
OPEN 2549.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2562.00
VOLUME 865
52-Week high 2979.95
52-Week low 2305.00
P/E 31.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,445
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2575.25
Sell Qty 19.00
About Monsanto India Ltd.

Monsanto India Ltd

Monsanto India Limited (MIL), a subsidiary of Monsanto, (USA), is a research based biotechnology company was incorporated on 8th December 1949 as a private limited Company at Mumbai, manufactures agro chemicals and hybrid seeds. It also markets Avadex, an herbicide used on wheat crops. MIL has a chemical production unit at Silvassa, hybrid seeds units at Bellary in Karnataka and Eluru in Andhra Pr...> More

Monsanto India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,445
EPS - TTM () [*S] 82.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.17
Book Value / Share () [*S] 319.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Monsanto India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 183.74 159.18 15.43
Other Income 3.91 3.25 20.31
Total Income 187.65 162.43 15.53
Total Expenses 114.78 99.99 14.79
Operating Profit 72.87 62.44 16.7
Net Profit 63.34 59.28 6.85
Equity Capital 17.26 17.26 -
Monsanto India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bayer Crop Sci. 4116.45 2.26 14131.77
P I Inds. 864.55 1.15 11922.14
Rallis India 231.10 0.94 4494.90
Monsanto India 2575.25 0.52 4444.88
Excel Crop Care 3271.70 -0.03 3598.87
Dhanuka Agritech 581.55 -0.10 2855.41
Meghmani Organ. 85.70 0.53 2179.35
Monsanto India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.14
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 3.60
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.14
Indian Public 14.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.80
Monsanto India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.64% 1.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.48% 3.53% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.90% 5.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.06% 0.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.06% 3.46% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -20.10% -16.69% 17.24% 19.01%

Monsanto India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2530.10
2588.95
Week Low/High 2530.10
2601.00
Month Low/High 2475.00
2601.00
YEAR Low/High 2305.00
2980.00
All TIME Low/High 10.63
3756.00

