Monsanto India Ltd

Monsanto India Limited (MIL), a subsidiary of Monsanto, (USA), is a research based biotechnology company was incorporated on 8th December 1949 as a private limited Company at Mumbai, manufactures agro chemicals and hybrid seeds. It also markets Avadex, an herbicide used on wheat crops. MIL has a chemical production unit at Silvassa, hybrid seeds units at Bellary in Karnataka and Eluru in Andhra Pr...> More