Monsanto India Ltd.
|BSE: 524084
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: MONSANTO
|ISIN Code: INE274B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|2575.25
|
13.25
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
2549.75
|
HIGH
2588.95
|
LOW
2530.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|2591.25
|
31.55
(1.23%)
|
OPEN
2562.95
|
HIGH
2604.00
|
LOW
2520.00
|OPEN
|2549.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2562.00
|VOLUME
|865
|52-Week high
|2979.95
|52-Week low
|2305.00
|P/E
|31.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,445
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2575.25
|Sell Qty
|19.00
|OPEN
|2562.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2559.70
|VOLUME
|5557
|52-Week high
|2980.00
|52-Week low
|2155.60
|P/E
|31.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,445
|Buy Price
|2581.70
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|2588.35
|Sell Qty
|9.00
About Monsanto India Ltd.
Monsanto India Limited (MIL), a subsidiary of Monsanto, (USA), is a research based biotechnology company was incorporated on 8th December 1949 as a private limited Company at Mumbai, manufactures agro chemicals and hybrid seeds. It also markets Avadex, an herbicide used on wheat crops. MIL has a chemical production unit at Silvassa, hybrid seeds units at Bellary in Karnataka and Eluru in Andhra Pr...> More
Monsanto India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,445
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|82.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.14
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.17
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|319.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.07
News
Announcement
Monsanto India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|183.74
|159.18
|15.43
|Other Income
|3.91
|3.25
|20.31
|Total Income
|187.65
|162.43
|15.53
|Total Expenses
|114.78
|99.99
|14.79
|Operating Profit
|72.87
|62.44
|16.7
|Net Profit
|63.34
|59.28
|6.85
|Equity Capital
|17.26
|17.26
|-
Monsanto India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4116.45
|2.26
|14131.77
|P I Inds.
|864.55
|1.15
|11922.14
|Rallis India
|231.10
|0.94
|4494.90
|Monsanto India
|2575.25
|0.52
|4444.88
|Excel Crop Care
|3271.70
|-0.03
|3598.87
|Dhanuka Agritech
|581.55
|-0.10
|2855.41
|Meghmani Organ.
|85.70
|0.53
|2179.35
Monsanto India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Monsanto India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|1.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.48%
|3.53%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.90%
|5.15%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.06%
|0.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.06%
|3.46%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-20.10%
|-16.69%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Monsanto India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2530.10
|
|2588.95
|Week Low/High
|2530.10
|
|2601.00
|Month Low/High
|2475.00
|
|2601.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2305.00
|
|2980.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.63
|
|3756.00
