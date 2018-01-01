JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Moonbeam Industries Ltd

Moonbeam Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530033 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE526D01010
BSE 12:02 | 13 Jul Moonbeam Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Moonbeam Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.96
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.25
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 625.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.25
CLOSE 5.96
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.25
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 625.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Moonbeam Industries Ltd.

Moonbeam Industries Ltd

Moonbeam Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 625.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Moonbeam Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.01 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.13 3.13 -
> More on Moonbeam Industries Ltd Financials Results

Moonbeam Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rubra Medicament 3.87 -4.68 2.12
Noesis Industrie 0.78 -1.27 2.05
Aviva Industries 13.19 -1.93 1.98
Moonbeam Inds. 6.25 4.87 1.96
Brakes Auto 0.93 4.49 1.95
Sanblue Corp. 3.88 -4.67 1.94
Dune Mercantile 3.83 -1.79 1.91
> More on Moonbeam Industries Ltd Peer Group

Moonbeam Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.90
> More on Moonbeam Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Moonbeam Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Moonbeam Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.25
6.25
Week Low/High 0.00
6.25
Month Low/High 0.00
6.25
YEAR Low/High 0.00
6.25
All TIME Low/High 1.00
18.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Moonbeam Industries: