You are here » Home
» Company
» Moonbeam Industries Ltd
Moonbeam Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530033
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE526D01010
|
BSE
12:02 | 13 Jul
|
Moonbeam Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Moonbeam Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.96
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|6.25
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|625.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|625.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|6.25
|CLOSE
|5.96
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|6.25
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|625.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|625.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Moonbeam Industries Ltd.
Moonbeam Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Moonbeam Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Moonbeam Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Moonbeam Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Moonbeam Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Moonbeam Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.25
|
|6.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.25
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.25
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|18.00
Quick Links for Moonbeam Industries: